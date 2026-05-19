Shettima Denies Plotting to Assassinate Tinubu and Take Charge of the Government

Former Nigerian Head of State, Shettima denies plotting to assassinate Tinubu and take over power.

barely three months after they assumed office in 2023, former head of state, Shettima said the individuals told Tinubu that he was plotting to assassinate him and take over power.

His words: “Three months into our swearing in, some people told Tinubu I was planning to kill him to take over power.

“The President had called me and said, “Sit down! Your people came to me and said stop wearing those Shettima’s clothes. ” But the president said their story did not add up. ” “He said when you gave me those clothes, I was an aspirant.

I would not have been the candidate, neither were you going to be vice-presidential candidate. ” The Vice President said some persons later alleged that he intended to use the clothes to harm Tinubu after the election. He said, “Some people told him after election that I was planning to use the clothes to kill him and take over.

However, Tinubu wore the clothes after that because he is not fetish. ” He urged Nigerians to embrace unity and avoid promoting division, adding that citizens should become “their brother’s keeper, not merchants of divisions”





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Nigeria Shettima Tinubu Assassination Plot Presidential Election Clothes

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