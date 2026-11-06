Shettima Attacks Atiku As APC Rally Ends In Ekiti For Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima challenges Atiku Abubakar's political influence during the APC rally for Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election in Ado-Ekiti.

Vice President Kashim Shettima launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Ado-Ekiti, asserting that Atiku's political influence has collapsed completely.

The event took place at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion on yesterday, gathering high-profile political figures to demonstrate united support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for re-election in January 2027.

Also read Tinubu Challenges Atiku, Pledges Ekiti Support for 2027

Shettima Questions Atiku Political Relevance

Shettima stated that Atiku should first prove his political relevance in his home state of Adamawa before seeking national support from Nigerians. He argued that Atiku cannot control his own political base, citing the lack of alignment between him and five successive governors in Adamawa State.

The Vice President listed the Adamawa governors who support President Tinubu instead of Atiku, naming Bindow Jibrilla, Murtala Nyako, Ahmadu Fintiri, Boni Haruna, and Bala Ngilari. He posed a rhetorical question to the crowd about how one can win a national election without controlling their home state.

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APC Claims Dominance In Recent Elections

The APC leader highlighted the poor performance of Atiku's Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states. He noted that the ADC candidate in the 2026 Ekiti governorship election secured only about 12,000 votes, indicating a significant loss of political ground.

Shettima also referenced the June 20 governorship election results, praising Governor Biodun Oyebanji for winning with 85.7 percent of the votes. He claimed that candidates from the PDP and APM, who lost to Oyebanji, have now joined forces to campaign for Tinubu.

President Tinubu Campaign Forecasts High Turnout

The Vice President expressed strong confidence that the APC would capture between 90 and 95 percent of the votes in Ekiti State during the January 16, 2027 presidential election. He pointed to the high voter registration numbers as evidence of strong grassroots support for the presidential ticket.

Shettima noted that there are slightly over one million registered voters in Ekiti, with more than 900,000 Permanent Voter Cards already collected. He emphasized that securing a 90 percent victory margin would not be difficult given the current political dynamics in the state.

Onyx Governor Praises Federal Government Interventions

On behalf of President Tinubu, Shettima thanked the people of Ekiti for their continued support. He detailed several federal projects undertaken in the state, including the reconstruction of the Akure-Ado roads and the Itawure-Aramoko roads, alongside the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti.

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Also approved by the federal government was a mining and geosciences institute in Iyin-Ekiti. Governor Oyebanji acknowledged these interventions, stating that President Tinubu had promised federal backing in exchange for Ekiti's votes during the 2022 governorship campaign.

Rally Draws Top Political Leadership To Ado

The rally featured a massive turnout of national and state leaders, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and former Ekiti governors Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, and Kayode Fayemi. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu were also in attendance.

Other notable figures included National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Abdulaziz Yari, and APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru. Former APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and ex-Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru also joined the event.

Additional Political And Diplomatic Officials Attend

The event included special adviser to the president on policy and coordination Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, NiDCOM Chairman Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and House of Representatives member James Abiodun Faleke. Senators Ayo Arise and Dayo Adeyeye, along with former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, were present to show solidarity with the presidential candidate.

Governor Oyebanji addressed the crowd, stating that the endorsement of Tinubu by rival party candidates demonstrated political unity in the state. He affirmed that the people of Ekiti had fulfilled their part of the agreement by voting for both the governor and the president in previous elections.