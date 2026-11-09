Shettima Announces APC Campaign Rally in Ebonyi to Push Tinubu Mandate

Vice-President Kashim Shettima addresses Ebonyi residents in Abakaliki on November 9, 2026, highlighting federal infrastructure and security gains.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima addressed a massive rally of supporters in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, on Monday, November 9, 2026. Speaking at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign event, he outlined the administration's strategy to drive economic growth and enhance security in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Shettima emphasized that the federal government under President Bola Tinubu is actively investing in infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development to improve the welfare of residents in Ebonyi. He stated that these interventions are designed to strengthen regional connectivity, ensure food security, and expand economic opportunities across the area.

Also read Shettima urges Ebonyi voters to back Tinubu and Nwifuru in 2027 elections

Tinubu Administration Infrastructure and Economic Investments

The Vice-President listed several major infrastructure projects that the federal government is executing to transform the region. He highlighted the construction of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja superhighway, which is expected to strengthen trade and economic integration between the South-East, North-Central, and other parts of the country.

Additional projects mentioned include the Ndibe Bridge, which will link Ebonyi State with Cross River State, as well as ongoing rehabilitation of the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja expressway and the Okposi-Ohaozara-Ukawu-Cross River road. Shettima explained that these developments are crucial for improving the movement of agricultural produce and manufactured goods while reducing logistical challenges for businesses.

Advertisement

Security Improvements and Agricultural Support Programs

Addressing security concerns, Shettima noted that the administration has intensified efforts to restore stability in the South-East, asserting that economic development depends on the safety of communities and critical infrastructure. He specifically cited the establishment of the Nigerian Army Recruits Training Depot at Amasiri-Edda in Ebonyi as a key federal intervention in the region.

He also highlighted agricultural support initiatives, describing Ebonyi as a vital contributor to Nigeria's food security through rice and cassava production. The federal government is currently supporting local farmers through fertiliser distribution, interest-free FarmerMoni assistance, and other development programs aimed at boosting output.

APC Political Strategy and Local Government Response

Francis Nwifuru, the Governor of Ebonyi State, reaffirmed his state's unwavering support for President Tinubu during the rally. He praised the administration for its economic reforms and road infrastructure interventions, noting that poor roads in the state and zone have been improved under the current leadership.

Despite the praise, Governor Nwifuru appealed to the federal government to support the provision of a 330kV electricity transmission line to enhance power supply across the state. He also pledged that Ebonyi would deliver eighty percent of its votes to Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Advertisement

Future Development Commissions and Regional Vision

Shettima disclosed that the federal government is seeking a renewed mandate to continue its development programs, describing public office as an obligation to improve citizens' lives. He referenced the establishment of the South East Development Commission, the launch of the South-East Vision 2050, and the approval of the South East Investment Company as initiatives designed to accelerate regional growth.

The Vice-President concluded by commending Governor Nwifuru for deploying increased federal revenue allocations toward infrastructure and essential public services. He assured the crowd that the administration remains committed to defending and serving the people of Ebonyi through sustained service and project implementation.