Shekarau Defects from PDP to APC, Cites Internal Party Dynamics and Historical Rivalries

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing internal party power struggles and his long-standing political rivalry with Rabiu Kwankwaso as key drivers. This marks Shekarau's latest party switch, reflecting a recurring pattern of realignments influenced by his political standing in Kano.

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau has officially declared his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) and is set to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ). The announcement of his defection was made on Sunday from his residence in Kano, which was visibly adorned with APC regalia. This move follows extensive consultations with his support base, the Shura committee, who gave their endorsement for his return to the APC .

Shekarau, who previously governed Kano for two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2011, is making this political switch just days after the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, extended an invitation to him and another prominent PDP figure, Bello Hayatu, to join the ruling party.

Shekarau's political journey in Kano is marked by significant historical moments. In 2003, he achieved a rare feat by unseating an incumbent governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, becoming the first challenger to accomplish this in the state. His subsequent reelection in 2007 solidified his two-term tenure. However, his attempt to ensure the continuation of his political legacy by backing Salihu Takai as his successor in 2011 was unsuccessful, leading to the handover of power to his former rival, Kwankwaso, who had returned to the PDP.

Shekarau's political trajectory has often been shaped by internal power dynamics and his persistent rivalry with Governor Kwankwaso. He was a founding member of the now-defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the platform under which he initially served as governor. His first major party switch occurred in 2014 when the ANPP merged with other parties to form the APC. This decision was directly influenced by a conflict of interest, as his political nemesis, Kwankwaso, had also joined the APC.

Perceiving that the APC's structure in Kano was being ceded to Kwankwaso, Shekarau sought political refuge in the PDP. After the PDP's defeat in the 2015 general elections, Shekarau remained with the party for several years before making another return to the APC in September 2018. History appeared to repeat itself, as Shekarau reportedly felt that the PDP's national leadership was prioritizing Kwankwaso's influential 'Kwankwasiyya' movement in Kano. To prevent being politically marginalized, he rejoined the APC and subsequently secured the Kano Central senatorial seat in 2019.

The period leading up to the 2023 general elections saw an escalation of internal conflicts between Shekarau and the then-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. As the recognized leader of the 'G-7' faction within the APC, Shekarau felt his influence was diminished by Ganduje's consolidated control over the party's grassroots machinery. In a temporary truce, he set aside his long-standing animosity with Kwankwaso, forming an alliance against Ganduje with the objective of securing electoral tickets for his supporters.

Shekarau's tenure with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was brief, lasting only three months. He rejoined the PDP in August 2022, citing a breach of agreement by Kwankwaso and the NNPP leadership regarding the integration of his supporters into the party's candidate lists for the 2023 elections.

After orchestrating a significant shift of his political base to support Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign in 2023, Shekarau has now made another unexpected political maneuver. In a surprising development, he is returning to the APC, ostensibly to bolster President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. This allegiance places him in support of the very individual who was Atiku's primary opponent in the previous presidential contest.

Although Shekarau formally aligned with the PDP and supported Atiku's 2023 presidential bid, a substantial portion of his supporters deviated, casting their votes for the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. This led to a considerably poor electoral performance for Atiku in Kano State, despite Shekarau's official endorsement.





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