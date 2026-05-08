Sheikh Gumi Claims Nigerian Bandits Copied Tactics from Notorious Kidnapper Evans

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has stated that bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria have mimicked the tactics of the infamous kidnapper Evans. His comments follow the discovery of illegal arms factories in Plateau State, raising concerns about the proliferation of criminal activities.

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has suggested that bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria have adopted the tactics of the notorious billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans .

Gumi shared his perspective in a Facebook post on Friday, responding to recent reports about the discovery of illegal arms manufacturing sites in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. The cleric noted that Evans, who was arrested in 2017 for orchestrating high-profile kidnappings in Lagos, had become a blueprint for other criminal groups nationwide. He wrote, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, commonly called Evans, was the most infamous kidnapper in Nigeria’s history, especially in Lagos.

He targeted wealthy individuals and demanded huge ransoms before his arrest in 2017. From him, others copy.

Meanwhile, DAILY POST reported that troops from Operation Enduring Peace uncovered illegal arms factories allegedly linked to suspected Berom militia members. These militia members are accused of fabricating weapons for attacks and killings in Plateau State. Security operatives recovered fabricated AK-47 rifles, empty magazines, skeleton rifle parts, and other weapons during the operation. This discovery highlights the growing concern over the proliferation of illegal arms and the escalation of criminal activities in the region.

Gumi’s comments come at a time when Nigeria is grappling with a surge in kidnappings and banditry, with many criminal groups adopting sophisticated methods to evade law enforcement. The cleric’s remarks underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling the root causes of crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens across the country





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Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Evans Bandits Kidnapping Illegal Arms

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