Sheikh Abdulkadir's Alleged Confession in the Coup Trial

The news text highlights the viewing of a video recording of the alleged confession of the sixth defendant, Sheikh Abdulkadir, in the ongoing trial of persons accused of conspiring to plot a coup against the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday watched a video recording of the alleged confession of the sixth defendant in the ongoing trial of persons accused of conspiring to plot a coup against the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The defendant, Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir, allegedly confessed to warning the plotters that the plan would fail and that they would eventually be exposed. The video was played during the continuation of the trial with the fourth prosecution witness still in the witness box





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Trial Alleged Confession Coup President Bola Tinubu-Led Government Islamic Cleric Investigators Witness Money Prayers Charity Colonel Ma'aji's Oga OGI Colonel Ma'aji's Plan Spiritual Prayers Divination Couple Of Individuals To Betray Couple Of Individuals Would Not Betray Couple Of Individuals Not To Betray Southern Nigeria Nigeria Federal High Court Abuja Special Investigation Panel Military Police Authorities Administration Of Criminal Justice Act Evidence Act

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