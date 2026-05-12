Sheikh Abdulkadir Claims He Recruited for Prayers Against Coup Plot

Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir, a Zaria-based Imam accused of supporting a coup plot, has claimed that he was recruited to pray against the leakage of information about the activities of those behind it. The sixth defendant in the trial spoke in a video evidence tendered by the prosecution, explaining his involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The cleric stated that he was informed about the plot by Ma’aji, a military officer who promised to send someone to him for religious assistance. Abdulkadir later conducted prayers against the coup plot and informed the participants that the operation would fail. He also claimed that some money was sent to him for prayers and charity, while the names of those allegedly involved in the plot were also forwarded to him for inclusion in the prayers.

s administration, Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir , has claimed that he told those behind the plot that they would not succeed and that they would be exposed.

Abdulkadir, who described himself as a Zaria-based Imam, said he was informed about the plot and recruited to pray against the leakage of information about the activities of those behind it. The cleric, who is the sixth defendant in the trial, spoke in a video evidence tendered by the prosecution, and it was played in court yesterday. The video evidence was a recording of an interview session between the cleric and some investigators





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Coup Plot Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria-Based Imam Ma’Aji Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Adminstration Of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA)

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Sheikh Abdulkadir's Alleged Confession in the Coup TrialThe news text highlights the viewing of a video recording of the alleged confession of the sixth defendant, Sheikh Abdulkadir, in the ongoing trial of persons accused of conspiring to plot a coup against the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

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