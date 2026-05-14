Shehu Sani Warns Against Linking APC to NDC Crisis

Former Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerians against linking President Bola Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the internal friction currently rocking the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), the new political platform associated with Peter Obi.

Former Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned Nigerians against linking President Bola Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the internal friction currently rocking the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), the new political platform associated with Peter Obi .

The outspoken former lawmaker broke his silence on the matter following growing claims that the ruling party might be fueling the legal and administrative challenges facing the NDC. Sani's intervention comes at a time when the opposition landscape is witnessing significant shifts ahead of the next general elections





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