Shehu Sani Mocks ADC Leaders Over Obi and Kwankwaso’s Exit

Shehu Sani criticizes ADC leaders for attacking Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso after their departure from the party, suggesting they sought to exploit the politicians for personal gain.

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani , has publicly criticized leaders and members of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) for their strong reactions to the recent departures of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party.

Both Obi and Kwankwaso, prominent figures in the 2023 presidential election, have announced their intention to leave the ADC as they contemplate potential alliances for future electoral contests. This decision has sparked considerable backlash from within the ADC, particularly among supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who have engaged in vocal criticism of Obi and Kwankwaso and their respective followings.

Sani, known for his often provocative commentary on Nigerian politics, responded to the unfolding situation with a post on his Facebook page. He suggested that Obi and Kwankwaso’s decision to exit the ADC was a preemptive move, triggered by observing concerning actions and intentions within the party’s leadership. He implied that certain individuals within the ADC were attempting to exploit Obi and Kwankwaso’s political capital for their own gain, framing their ambitions as manipulative and self-serving.

Sani’s statement carries a strong undercurrent of cynicism regarding the motivations of some ADC leaders, suggesting they viewed Obi and Kwankwaso merely as tools to achieve power rather than as genuine partners. He used colorful and metaphorical language to illustrate his point, stating that the two politicians recognized a potentially exploitative situation and chose to distance themselves.

Sani’s post, which employs a rather pointed analogy, asserts that the relationship between Obi, Kwankwaso, and the ADC was not one of mutual respect or shared vision, but rather a calculated attempt by some within the ADC to leverage the popularity of the two presidential candidates. He likened the situation to a scheme where one party would be disadvantaged to benefit another – 'They wanted to rob Peter to pay Paul' – and further emphasized Obi’s perceived awareness of this dynamic, stating 'Peter sighted the gang at Gwagwalada and he ran away.

' This imagery paints a picture of Obi recognizing a potentially harmful alliance and proactively removing himself from the situation. The overall tone of Sani’s message is one of amusement at the outrage expressed by ADC members, coupled with a clear indication that he believes Obi and Kwankwaso made a prudent decision in seeking alternative political avenues. The incident highlights the often-turbulent and strategic nature of political alliances in Nigeria, where shifting allegiances and perceived betrayals are commonplace.

It also underscores the importance of carefully assessing the motivations of potential partners in the pursuit of political power. The reactions within the ADC demonstrate the high stakes involved in these alliances and the potential for disappointment and resentment when expectations are not met. The situation serves as a cautionary tale for other political actors navigating the complex landscape of Nigerian politics





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shehu Sani Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso ADC Nigerian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027 presidency: ADC members divided over Obi/Kwankwaso or Atiku/Makinde/Amaechi pairingADC facing what many call its most delicate challenge — choosing one candidate from a crowded field of heavyweights

Read more »

ADC Chieftain Criticizes Obi and Kwankwaso's Silence on Supreme Court RulingAustin Okai, an ADC leader, has publicly questioned Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's lack of response to the Supreme Court's decision regarding the party's leadership. He suggests their silence is odd given the ruling reinstated the leadership they previously protested against, and notes reports of their potential move to the NDC.

Read more »

Shehu Sani Defends Potential Defections of Obi and Kwankwaso, Urges Respectful DiscourseFormer lawmaker Shehu Sani explains the legality of political defections in Nigeria, responding to speculation about Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso potentially leaving the ADC for the NDC, and calls for supporters to avoid insults.

Read more »

‘Defend your votes with kerosene’ – Galadima; says Obi, Kwankwaso leave ADC MondayGaladima hinted that key opposition figures, such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, would leave the African Democratic Congress, ADC

Read more »

Obi, Kwankwaso set to dump ADC for NDCThe Nation Newspaper Obi, Kwankwaso set to dump ADC for NDC

Read more »

ANALYSIS: ADC crisis deepens as Obi, Kwankwaso weigh defection to NDC ahead of INEC deadlineWith the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) 10 May deadline for submission of party membership registers rapidly approaching, the unfolding uncertainty threatens the ADC’s ambition of emerging as a unified opposition platform

Read more »