Shehu Sani Endorses Femi Fani-Kayode Amid SA Diplomatic Tensions

Former Senator Shehu Sani backs Nigeria High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode during South Africa diplomatic credential dispute. Analysis of stakeholder reactions.

Former Senator Shehu Sani has publicly declared his full support for Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, as diplomatic tensions escalate between the two nations. This endorsement comes in direct response to a heated dispute surrounding the presentation of Fani-Kayode's letters of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Shehu Sani Praises Fani-Kayode Diplomacy

On Sunday, Shehu Sani described Femi Fani-Kayode as the ideal choice to represent Nigeria in the African country. The former senator representing Kaduna Central cited the diplomat's distinctive personality and versatility as key strengths. He emphasized that Fani-Kayode possesses the unique ability to switch modes effectively depending on the occasion.

Also read Fani-Kayode was treated with contempt — we got result we wanted, Nigerian high commission replies S'Africa

Shehu Sani noted that the High Commissioner can adapt his communication style to fit the context. He stated that when diplomacy is required, Fani-Kayode delivers it. When a more direct approach is needed, he switches to a style described locally as 'sakiya'. This adaptability was presented as a crucial asset in maintaining strong bilateral relations.

Conflict Over Credentiaing Ceremony Glitch

The diplomatic friction originated on Friday when Femi Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence alongside fourteen other envoys. The ceremony took place at the Sefako M. Makgatho presidential guest house in Tshwane, Gauteng. The event was livestreamed for public viewing but encountered technical issues during the proceedings.

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The broadcast suffered a glitch while Antoine Michon, the French ambassador to South Africa, was delivering his speech. Fani-Kayode was scheduled to speak immediately after Michon. The feed subsequently cut to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the ambassadors. Fani-Kayode claimed his speech was interrupted when he presented his credentials to the President.

Fani-Kayode stated that he raised the issue directly with Cyril Ramaphosa. He alleged that the South African President acted with despatch by taking him to relevant officials. The diplomat insisted that the President intervened to resolve the matter. This account formed the basis of the initial diplomatic complaint from the Nigerian side.

South African Presidency Refutes Claims

South African officials strongly rejected Femi Fani-Kayode's version of events. They argued that the Nigerian diplomat misrepresented the situation. The Presidency claimed he falsely presented the South African President as having intervened in the broadcasting error. Tensions escalated sharply on Saturday as both sides exchanged sharp words.

Hours after Fani-Kayode's public post, the South African Presidency uploaded a separate video. This footage featured Femi Fani-Kayode's complete speech. It was made available on the Presidency's YouTube channel. This action served as a direct counter-narrative to the Nigerian claims. The incident highlights deepening diplomatic strain between the two nations.