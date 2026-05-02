Shehu Sani Defends Potential Defections of Obi and Kwankwaso, Urges Respectful Discourse

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani explains the legality of political defections in Nigeria, responding to speculation about Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso potentially leaving the ADC for the NDC, and calls for supporters to avoid insults.

The Nigerian political landscape is once again abuzz with speculation regarding potential shifts in allegiance, specifically concerning prominent figures Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso . Former federal lawmaker Shehu Sani has weighed in on the matter, offering a perspective that emphasizes the legal permissibility of political defection s while simultaneously advocating for respectful discourse among supporters.

Sani’s commentary, delivered via a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, employed a football analogy to illustrate his point. He likened the potential movement of Obi and Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to player transfers between football clubs – specifically, a move from Athletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest FC.

The core message was clear: such transfers, or in this case, political defections, are within legal bounds and should not be met with hostility or insults directed towards the individuals involved. This statement arrives amidst growing rumors that both Obi and Kwankwaso are considering a change in political affiliation. The speculation surrounding Obi and Kwankwaso’s potential defection gained momentum following the All Opposition Political Party Leaders’ summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State, late last month.

Since that meeting, Peter Obi has reportedly been absent from subsequent gatherings of the ADC, a noticeable deviation from his previous engagement with the party. This absence has been widely interpreted as a strong indicator that he is exploring options outside of the ADC. Similarly, the non-attendance of Rabiu Kwankwaso at recent ADC meetings has further fueled the narrative of a possible departure.

The timing of these absences is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with reports suggesting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is actively seeking the ADC’s presidential ticket. This development adds another layer of complexity to the situation, potentially creating a power struggle within the party and influencing the decisions of Obi and Kwankwaso. The interplay between these figures and their respective ambitions is shaping the narrative and driving the speculation.

The focus now is on whether Obi and Kwankwaso will indeed formalize their departure from the ADC and, if so, what their next political move will be. The NDC is currently being positioned as the most likely destination, but the situation remains fluid and subject to change. Shehu Sani’s intervention is significant not only for its legal clarification but also for its call for civility.

Political defections are a common occurrence in Nigeria, often driven by strategic considerations, shifting alliances, and individual ambitions. However, these movements frequently trigger passionate reactions from supporters, sometimes escalating into personal attacks and divisive rhetoric. Sani’s plea to refrain from insulting aspirants underscores the importance of maintaining a respectful and constructive political environment.

He implicitly acknowledges the right of politicians to choose the platforms that best align with their goals and beliefs, while simultaneously reminding supporters that disagreement should not devolve into animosity. The situation highlights a broader challenge within Nigerian politics: balancing the fervor of political engagement with the need for reasoned debate and mutual respect.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future of Obi, Kwankwaso, and the ADC, and the manner in which supporters respond to any eventual decisions will be a test of the maturity of the Nigerian political process. The potential realignment of forces could significantly impact the dynamics of the upcoming elections and the overall political landscape of the nation. The focus remains on the strategic calculations of key players and the potential for a reshuffling of alliances





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shehu Sani Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso ADC NDC Political Defection Nigeria Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shehu Accuses Tinubu Administration of Self-Inflicted Wounds, Dismisses Claims of External SabotagePublic commentator Mahdi Shehu strongly criticizes President Tinubu, arguing the government's policies and actions are the primary cause of Nigeria's problems, not external enemies. He accuses the administration of divisive politics, economic mismanagement, constitutional breaches, and disregard for citizens' concerns.

Read more »

Obi and Kwankwaso's Future with ADC in Doubt Amidst Atiku's Presidential BidSpeculation mounts over Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso potentially leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to Atiku Abubakar's strong positioning for the party's presidential ticket. Their absence from key events and silence on recent developments fuel the rumours, while supporters maintain their commitment to a broader opposition alliance.

Read more »

Kwankwasiyya leader Abdullahi resigns from ADC in Kano on Kwankwaso’s ordersA key figure in the Kwankwasiyya movement in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State, Hon. Kabiru Adamu Abdullahi, has resigned from the All Democratic Congress (ADC). In a resignation letter dated May 1, 2026, and addressed to the party chairman in Kofar Ruwa Ward, Abdullahi said he was leaving the party with immediate effect.

Read more »

NDC in Talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for Potential AllianceThe National Democratic Congress is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso regarding a possible move to the party, potentially reshaping the Nigerian political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. The NDC is even considering offering its presidential ticket to either or both of them.

Read more »

2027 presidency: ADC members divided over Obi/Kwankwaso or Atiku/Makinde/Amaechi pairingADC facing what many call its most delicate challenge — choosing one candidate from a crowded field of heavyweights

Read more »

ADC Chieftain Criticizes Obi and Kwankwaso's Silence on Supreme Court RulingAustin Okai, an ADC leader, has publicly questioned Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's lack of response to the Supreme Court's decision regarding the party's leadership. He suggests their silence is odd given the ruling reinstated the leadership they previously protested against, and notes reports of their potential move to the NDC.

Read more »