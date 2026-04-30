Shehu Accuses Tinubu Administration of Self-Inflicted Wounds, Dismisses Claims of External Sabotage

Public commentator Mahdi Shehu strongly criticizes President Tinubu, arguing the government's policies and actions are the primary cause of Nigeria's problems, not external enemies. He accuses the administration of divisive politics, economic mismanagement, constitutional breaches, and disregard for citizens' concerns.

Prominent public commentator Mahdi Shehu has launched a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , directly challenging the President’s recent assertions regarding alleged attempts to destabilize his administration through the exacerbation of Nigeria ’s existing security challenges.

Shehu, utilizing his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, unequivocally dismissed the President’s claims, asserting that the root of Nigeria’s problems resides not in external adversaries, but within the governing structure itself. His concise yet pointed statement – “You are your own enemy” – encapsulates the core of his argument, a direct indictment of the Tinubu administration’s internal failings. Shehu’s criticism extends beyond simply refuting the President’s narrative of external sabotage.

He levels significant accusations against the administration’s policy decisions, arguing they are fundamentally disconnected from the lived realities of the Nigerian populace. He specifically condemns the economic policies enacted, characterizing them as lacking in human consideration and contributing to the widespread hardship experienced by citizens. This critique highlights a perceived disconnect between the government’s economic strategies and the needs of those they are intended to serve.

Furthermore, Shehu takes issue with the President’s political methodology, labeling it as deeply divisive and intentionally provocative. He contends that this approach actively fuels societal tensions and hinders national unity. A particularly strong point of contention lies in the administration’s resource allocation practices, which Shehu describes as excessively sectional, demonstrably biased, and inherently discriminatory. This accusation suggests a systemic unfairness in the distribution of national resources, favoring certain groups or regions over others, thereby exacerbating existing inequalities.

Shehu doesn’t stop at policy and political critiques; he directly questions the very foundation of democratic practice under the current leadership. He asserts that the administration’s approach to democracy is so unconventional it would appear strange even within the natural world, a hyperbolic statement intended to emphasize the perceived erosion of democratic norms and principles.

He further alleges that consistent breaches of the constitution have systematically undermined accountability, creating a climate of impunity where violations of the law are tolerated or even encouraged. He argues that the administration’s disregard for constitutional constraints effectively absolves other potential offenders, setting a dangerous precedent for the rule of law. Beyond these core criticisms, Shehu expresses deep concern regarding the government’s fiscal management, specifically its spending habits and escalating debt accumulation.

He questions the administration’s commitment to Nigeria’s best interests, suggesting that the scale and manner of expenditure and borrowing raise legitimate doubts about their true motivations. This concern taps into a broader public anxiety regarding the nation’s economic stability and the potential for unsustainable debt levels. He also accuses the government of deliberately ignoring the legitimate concerns and grievances of its citizens, displaying a blatant lack of respect through its dismissive and contemptuous treatment of public outcry.

Referencing a previous self-description by the President as a ‘stubborn politician,’ Shehu appears to suggest that this inherent inflexibility contributes to the administration’s unwillingness to listen to or address the needs of the people. Crucially, Shehu reiterates his rejection of the notion that external forces are responsible for Nigeria’s security woes. He urges the President to accept responsibility for the situation, stating that the claim of external enemies is a fabricated distraction.

He emphasizes the readily available evidence of insecurity contained within the daily security reports presented to the President, implying that the administration is either willfully ignoring the problem or deliberately misrepresenting its origins. Shehu’s overall message is a forceful call for introspection and accountability, urging the Tinubu administration to address its internal failings rather than seeking scapegoats for its shortcomings.

He paints a picture of a government disconnected from its people, undermining democratic principles, and pursuing policies that exacerbate hardship and division





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Bola Ahmed Tinubu Mahdi Shehu Nigeria Insecurity Economy Democracy Criticism Accountability

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