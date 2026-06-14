Sharp Decline in Candidates for 2026 Technical College Entrance Exam Despite Federal TVET Incentives

Only 15,281 candidates took Nigeria's 2026 National Common Entrance Examination for technical colleges, a sharp drop from 2025, even with new federal incentives like free tuition and stipends. NAPTEB's Registrar cites subject consolidation and institutional capacity limits as reasons.

On Saturday, a total of 15,281 candidates sat for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination , which serves as the gateway for admission into Federal and State Technical Colleges across Nigeria.

This number represents a significant decrease from the 29,260 students who registered for the same examination in 2025. The decline in candidate numbers has been noted amidst ongoing federal efforts to revitalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through various incentive programs introduced by President Bola Tinubu's administration. These incentives include free tuition, a monthly stipend of N22,500, and a start-up package for graduates, all designed to make technical education more attractive and accessible to Nigerian youth.

Despite these measures, the enrollment figure has more than halved compared to the previous year, prompting questions about underlying factors affecting participation. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), provided explanations for the reduction during a press briefing after monitoring the examination conduct in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

He attributed the lower registration to a recent consolidation of subjects and the need to respect the carrying capacities of technical colleges, ensuring that institutions are not overwhelmed. He also highlighted the geographical disparities in candidate distribution, noting that Enugu State recorded the highest enrollment with 1,506 candidates, while Zamfara State had the lowest with only 14 candidates.

The examination was held in 203 centres nationwide, and Mohammed assured that comprehensive arrangements were in place to guarantee a seamless, transparent, credible, and incident-free process. Preliminary reports indicated that the examination commenced smoothly in most locations, with candidates behaving orderly and officials performing their duties professionally. Mohammed emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening TVET as a strategic pathway for national development, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and economic self-reliance.

He thanked all stakeholders-including candidates, parents, school administrators, invigilators, supervisors, and security personnel-for their cooperation and dedication. The results of the examination are expected to be released within 21 days. The substantial drop in candidate numbers, despite federal incentives, suggests that deeper structural, cultural, or economic barriers may still be deterring prospective students from pursuing technical education. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for Nigeria to fully harness the potential of TVET in reducing unemployment and fostering industrial growth





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