Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South, announces his intention to contest the 2027 gubernatorial election in Oyo State under the APC platform, emphasizing unity and a renewed vision for the state's development. Meeting with ward executives, he outlines his plans for purposeful leadership.

Sharafadeen Alli , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has initiated a crucial series of engagements, signaling his intent to contest the gubernatorial election in Oyo State in 2027. Serving as the representative for the Oyo South Senatorial District under the APC banner, Alli recently convened with the APC ward executives in his Ward 3, situated in the Ibadan North local government area.

The meeting, held in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, served as a precursor to his official declaration, which is scheduled for Friday. This strategic gathering provided a platform for Alli to formally announce his gubernatorial aspirations and outline his vision for the state's future. Addressing the party executives, Alli underscored the importance of unity and collective effort within the APC, emphasizing the party's role as a vehicle for progress and sustainable development in Oyo State. He passionately articulated his readiness to provide purposeful leadership, promising a renewed vision aimed at fostering growth and prosperity for the people of Oyo State. The discussions underscored a commitment to addressing key challenges and capitalizing on opportunities to elevate the state's standing within the nation. The emphasis on unity highlighted the critical need for cohesion within the party to effectively campaign and govern. \During the meeting, Senator Alli elaborated on his proposed governance strategy, focusing on key areas that he believes are critical for the advancement of Oyo State. He outlined plans to address infrastructure deficits, improve the education system, and enhance healthcare accessibility. These core issues are considered vital for improving the quality of life for all residents. The senator's approach reflects a comprehensive understanding of the challenges confronting the state and his dedication to finding viable solutions. He stressed the importance of prioritizing the needs of the people, committing to implementing policies that will directly impact their well-being. Furthermore, Senator Alli highlighted the need for economic diversification to create employment opportunities and attract investments to the state. He expressed his commitment to fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and innovation, encouraging private sector participation in the state's economic development. The meeting also addressed the importance of good governance, with emphasis placed on transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. Alli's commitment to these values underscored his vision for a responsible and responsive government dedicated to serving the interests of the citizens. The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to working collaboratively towards the 2027 election, with the goal of securing the APC's success and implementing Alli's vision for a prosperous Oyo State.\Adding to the political narrative, Senator Alli, also known as the Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, emphasized his commitment to operating within the framework of the APC, recognizing the party as a crucial instrument for positive change. He conveyed his belief in the APC's capacity to deliver on its promises and lead Oyo State towards a future of prosperity and progress. He encouraged all party members to embrace a unified front, fostering an atmosphere of cooperation and dedication to advance their shared goals. This gathering of the ward executives was instrumental in establishing his political platform, setting the stage for a compelling and comprehensive campaign strategy. Senator Alli's campaign is anchored by his ability to connect with the populace on key issues. He stated that he intends to tackle the critical matters facing the state such as, education, health and job creation. The message relayed was clear: a dedication to community involvement and an emphasis on enhancing citizen's lives. Senator Alli's approach goes beyond mere political strategy; it is a declaration of commitment to service. The upcoming official announcement is therefore highly anticipated, with observers expecting a detailed outline of his plans for Oyo State. His campaign is viewed by many as a significant development, underscoring the dynamic nature of politics in Oyo State





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Oyo State Sharafadeen Alli APC Gubernatorial Election 2027 Politics Leadership

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