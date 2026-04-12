Sharafadeen Alli Announces Gubernatorial Bid for Oyo State in 2027

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South, has declared his intention to run for Governor of Oyo State in the 2027 elections under the APC platform. He emphasized party unity and purposeful leadership during a meeting with ward executives.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has formally announced his intention to contest the 2027 gubernatorial election in Oyo State . The announcement was made during a crucial meeting with APC ward executives in Ibadan, the state capital, specifically within Ward 3 of Ibadan North local government area. This strategic gathering served as a precursor to his official declaration, which is scheduled for Friday.

Representing the Oyo South Senatorial District on the APC platform, Senator Alli addressed the party executives, emphasizing the critical need for unity and a cohesive approach among all APC members throughout the state. He positioned the APC as the principal instrument for driving progress and development within Oyo State, underscoring his belief in the party's potential to deliver transformative governance.\During his address, Senator Alli articulated his vision for Oyo State, emphasizing his commitment to providing purposeful leadership. He highlighted his readiness to offer a renewed vision for the state, with a focus on sustainable development and progressive governance. The meeting with the ward executives was a crucial step in solidifying his candidacy and garnering support from within the party structure. Senator Alli's campaign strategy underscores the importance of grassroots engagement and the significance of building a strong foundation of support at the ward level. His efforts to connect with party members and clearly articulate his plans for Oyo State demonstrates his dedication to the people and his commitment to the ideals of the APC. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to contesting under the APC banner, further solidifying his position and reinforcing the party's position. He emphasized the importance of collective effort, dedication, and unity among party members as the preparations for the 2027 elections get underway. The Senator, who also holds the title of Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, is seen as a respected figure in the state's political landscape.\Senator Alli's decision to announce his gubernatorial ambition reflects the ongoing preparations for the 2027 general elections. His meeting with ward executives illustrates the significance of building a solid foundation of support within the party hierarchy. This event underscores the importance of party unity and collaborative effort as crucial factors for securing success in the upcoming elections. His emphasis on progressive governance and sustainable development indicates the core values that will guide his campaign. The strategy demonstrates his firm belief in the APC's ability to drive positive change within Oyo State. By emphasizing unity and teamwork, Senator Alli aims to bring together all party members. The formal unveiling of his intention to contest the gubernatorial election showcases his ambition and sets the tone for future engagements and announcements. The gathering also provided an opportunity to clearly outline his vision, address key concerns, and solidify alliances within the party. With his deep understanding of the political landscape, Senator Alli is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the upcoming elections





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Oyo State APC Sharafadeen Alli Gubernatorial Election 2027 Elections

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