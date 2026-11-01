SGF Orders Crackdown on Public Procurement Violations in Federal Agencies

SGF George Akume issues strict directive to federal agencies to comply with the Public Procurement Act 2007 or face sanctions for inflated contracts and restricted competition.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially vowed to enforce a strict crackdown on inflated public contracts and severe procurement violations. This decisive action serves as a direct warning to the heads of all government-owned agencies, corporations, councils, authorities, and commissions. These entities are now clearly informed that they face serious sanctions for any breach of established procurement regulations. The government has raised a significant alarm regarding contract awards that exceed approved price benchmarks. These actions are seen as directly restricting competition through exclusive arrangements for specific contractors. Furthermore, these practices are viewed as undermining critical regulatory oversight within the public sector.

Non-Compliance With Procurement Act 2007

Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume issued a formal circular directing accounting officers of Federal Government-owned enterprises. He commanded these officials to comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act of 2007 or face penalties. This circular was obtained by correspondents in Abuja and addressed to ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of parastatals. Akume expressed deep concern that several government-owned enterprises and corporations continued to award contracts in violation of the procurement law. This non-compliance persists despite the law being amended by the Finance Act of 2020. He stated that this ongoing practice has resulted in inflated contract sums and restricted competition.

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Inflated Contracts And Restricted Competition

The SGF emphasized that these violations have led to inadequate regulatory oversight in public procurement. He warned that the government would no longer tolerate such breaches of trust and procedure. Consequently, the SGF directed all government-owned enterprises, corporations, councils, authorities, and commissions. These bodies must ensure their procurement activities comply with the Act when they utilize public funds. He also instructed heads of the affected institutions to liaise with the Bureau of Public Procurement. He stressed that those who continued to award contracts in violation of the law would be sanctioned. The directive places specific responsibility for procurement compliance on accounting officers.

Accountability For Procurement Officers

The circular places the responsibility for procurement compliance squarely on accounting officers. It requires the immediate circulation of the circular among them for strict implementation. The circular stated that despite Section 15 of the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Several Federal Government Owned Enterprises and Corporations continue to procure without recourse to the Act. According to the SGF, this practice has contributed to inflated contract prices and restricted competition. It has also led to inadequate regulatory oversight in public procurement. The circular noted that this practice resulted in contract sums above established pricing benchmarks.

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Bureau Of Public Procurement Guidance

The SGF highlighted that the practice created captive markets for exclusive contractors. It also caused a significant departure from approved guidelines and absence of critical regulatory oversight. Akume declared that the government would no longer tolerate such violations. He warned that institutions that continued to disregard procurement regulations would face consequences. He directed all federal government-owned entities to ensure their procurements are implemented in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007. This applies to all entities that utilize public funds. The directive places particular responsibility on heads of affected institutions.

Strict Enforcement And Compliance

These heads also serve as accounting officers and are warned they would be held accountable. Akume specifically instructed accounting officers to engage the Bureau of Public Procurement for guidance. The circular stated that any Accounting Officer who contravenes this directive shall be sanctioned. He emphasized that the content of the Circular should be brought to the attention of all Accounting Officers. They must ensure immediate and strict compliance with the new directives. The directive aims to ensure the core principles of transparency, accountability, and value for money. These are essential for achieving proper procurement standards in the public sector.

Official Circulation And Leadership

The circular was copied to key officials including the Chief of Staff to the President. It was also sent to the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President. The Principal Secretary to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation received copies. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was also included in the distribution. All ministers and ministers of state were similarly notified of the directive. This widespread distribution ensures that every level of federal leadership is aware of the strict compliance requirements. The move signals a unified government front against procurement irregularities. It aims to restore integrity in the use of public funds across all sectors.