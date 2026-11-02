SGF George Akume Warns of Sanctions for Inflated Government Contracts

SGF George Akume issues directive to federal agencies to comply with Public Procurement Act 2007, warning of sanctions for inflated contracts and restricted competition.

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to the heads of government agencies, corporations, commissions, and other publicly funded institutions regarding the awarding of inflated contracts. This directive, aimed at enforcing strict adherence to procurement regulations, threatens severe sanctions for any official found in violation. The government has explicitly stated that it will no longer tolerate the practice of awarding contracts above approved price benchmarks or restricting competition through exclusive arrangements with selected contractors.

SGF Directs Compliance With Procurement Law

Politics Nigeria reports that this critical warning was contained in a circular officially issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume. In this directive, he directed all accounting officers across federal institutions to ensure that every procurement activity strictly complies with the Public Procurement Act, 2007. This legal framework has been further amended by the Finance Act, 2020, which sets the current standards for public spending and procurement in the country.

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The directive was specifically addressed to a wide range of senior public officials. This includes ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of government agencies, parastatals, and other senior public officials who are responsible for overseeing the expenditure of public funds. The SGF expressed deep concern that several government-owned enterprises and corporations have continued to award contracts without following the provisions of the procurement law.

Concerns Over Inflated Prices And Restricted Competition

Akume noted that these violations have persisted despite the introduction of a legal framework designed to regulate public procurement and promote accountability in government spending. According to the SGF, some institutions have engaged in practices that allow contractors to benefit from inflated contract prices. These practices simultaneously limit opportunities for other qualified companies to compete fairly for public projects, thereby undermining the integrity of the bidding process.

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The circular highlighted specific issues arising from non-compliance. It stated that despite the provisions of Section 15 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, several Federal Government Owned Enterprises and Corporations continue to procure and award contracts without recourse to the established provisions. This disregard for the law has resulted in contract sums that are significantly above established pricing benchmarks.

Furthermore, the government identified consequences such as restricted competition and the failure of some institutions to obtain necessary regulatory supervision before awarding projects. The circular noted that this has led to captive markets for exclusive contractors, a significant departure from approved guidelines, and the absence of critical regulatory oversight. Akume described this situation as unacceptable and warned that the Federal Government would take decisive action against institutions and accounting officers that continue to disregard the law.

Ensuring Transparency And Value For Money

Consequently, the SGF directed all Federal Government-owned enterprises, corporations, councils, authorities, and commissions that utilize public funds to conduct their procurement activities in accordance with the Public Procurement Act. He explained that this directive is necessary to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money in the award and execution of government contracts. The circular emphasized that these core principles must be achieved through strict adherence to the legal framework.

The directive explicitly states that all Federal Government Owned Enterprises, Corporations, Councils, Authorities, and Commissions are directed to ensure that their procurements are implemented in line with the Public Procurement Act, 2007, provided they utilize public funds. This instruction is designed to eliminate the lapses that have previously allowed for excessive costs and lack of oversight in government projects.

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Sanctions For Non-Compliance And BPP Liaison

The directive also places considerable responsibility on the heads of the affected institutions, who serve as accounting officers. They are expected to supervise procurement activities and ensure that their organizations do not award contracts outside the provisions of the law. Akume specifically instructed the accounting officers to liaise with the Bureau of Public Procurement for clarification and guidance on the implementation of these regulations.

The SGF warned that officials who ignore the directive and continue awarding contracts without following the required procedures will face sanctions. He stated that any Accounting Officer who contravenes this directive and continues to award contracts without recourse to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, shall be sanctioned accordingly. This strict stance underscores the government's commitment to rooting out corruption and inefficiency in public spending.

He further directed that the circular should be circulated among all accounting officers for immediate implementation. The content of this Circular should be brought to the attention of all Accounting Officers for immediate and strict compliance. Several prominent government offices and institutions were copied on the directive to ensure broad awareness and enforcement across the federal administration.

These copied entities include the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, the Principal Secretary to the President, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and all ministers and ministers of state. This widespread dissemination ensures that the highest levels of government are aligned with the directive to enforce proper procurement practices throughout all federal agencies.