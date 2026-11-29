SGF George Akume delivers President Tinubu's greetings at Dunamis Church. The address covers reforms, upcoming elections, and the global 30th anniversary conference in Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, delivered a goodwill message from President Bola Tinubu during the thanksgiving service of the Dunamis International Gospel Ministry. The event took place at the church's Glory Dome sanctuary located on Airport Road in Abuja on Sunday.

SGF Addresses Reforms and Electoral Preparedness

Mr. Akume, who is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) like President Tinubu, acknowledged the sensitivity of political discussions within a religious gathering. Nevertheless, he used the platform to inform the congregation about the administration's ongoing reforms, noting that these changes require time to mature and yield meaningful outcomes.

Also read Dunamis Pastor Warns Politicians to Account to God for Conduct in Pursuit of Power

He explicitly compared the timeline of policy implementation to brewing coffee, stating that reforms are not instant. Despite some attempts by the Senior Pastor, Paul Enenche, to curb what might be perceived as campaigning, Mr. Akume proceeded to urge Nigerians to prepare for the next general election scheduled for the following year.

The SGF specifically advised citizens to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to ensure they could exercise their franchise. He assured the congregation that the government would not muzzle anyone and encouraged voters to cast their ballots according to their conscience during the upcoming polls.

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Dunamis Church Celebrates Global 30th Anniversary

During the same service, Pastor Paul Enenche announced that delegates from 82 nations attended the Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the Dunamis International Gospel Ministry. This week-long international gathering, themed "Open Heavens," commenced on 23 November and concluded with the thanksgiving service on 29 November.

The conference attracted a diverse international audience, with significant representation from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, China, Pakistan, and Indonesia. Other participating nations included Latvia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Germany, Cuba, Canada, Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, Egypt, and Portugal, where approximately 30 delegates were present.

Prominent Nigerian clergymen also participated in the event, preaching alongside Pastor Enenche and his wife, Becky. These included Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and David Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

Political Figures Attend Related All-Night Prayer

In a separate development earlier in the week, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi attended an all-night prayer service linked to the ministry. Other notable attendees included Allied Peoples Movement (APM) leader Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former senator.

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While these political figures participated in the all-night prayer service on Friday, reports indicate that they did not speak during the event. Their attendance highlighted the continued interaction between major political actors and religious institutions in the Federal Capital Territory.

SGF Commends Church Infrastructure and Cooperation

Mr. Akume commended Dunamis Church for its infrastructural development, specifically noting the pedestrian bridge commissioned on 30 October. This bridge was built across the busy Airport Road in Abuja, facilitating easier movement for worshippers. The SGF stressed that such facilities demonstrate the church's commitment to public service.

A former governor of Benue State, Mr. Akume shared personal connections to Pastor Enenche's family, having interacted with them previously. He praised the clergyman for unprecedented contributions to education, spirituality, and infrastructure, emphasizing the longstanding cooperation between religious institutions and the Nigerian government.