SGF Calls for Support for Re-election of President Tinubu

The SGF, Senator George Akume, made the call on Saturday while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates, stakeholders, and supporters during the party's presidential primary activities at Wanune, Makurdi South, and Makurdi Central in Benue State. He urged party members to mobilize support for President Tinubu, insisting that Nigerians should not be swayed by critics of the administration.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume , has called on stakeholders, party faithful and Nigerians to rally support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The SGF urged party members to mobilize support for President Tinubu and insisted that Nigerians should not be swayed by critics of the administration. He stated that the achievements recorded by the administration within a relatively short period reflect President Tinubu’s determination to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and prosperity.

The SGF also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the administration’s landmark initiatives, emphasizing the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding access to quality education and creating opportunities for students across the country





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Akume Akwo-Ibom APC Presidential Primary President Tinubu NENE Fund Renewed Hope Agenda Support For President Tinubu

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