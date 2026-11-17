Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde releases his presidential manifesto focusing on economic recovery, refinery restructuring, and security reforms for the 2027 elections.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially unveiled his 2027 presidential manifesto, titled the Reset Agenda, which outlines a comprehensive three-year roadmap for Nigeria. The document serves as the primary policy framework for his campaign as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement. This strategic release comes as Governor Makinde approaches the conclusion of his second term in office, positioning his administration for national leadership.

Reset Agenda Economic Pillar Details

The Reset Agenda identifies economic recovery as the foremost of its four core policy pillars. Governor Seyi Makinde proposes specific measures designed to boost domestic production and reduce the structural costs associated with living and conducting business in Nigeria. The manifesto aims to attract private investment and significantly strengthen the industrial capacity of the nation through targeted regulatory reforms.

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These economic proposals cover critical sectors, including the restructuring of government-owned refineries, domestic crude supply management, electricity generation, and agricultural production. The plan also addresses infrastructure financing and business regulation, acknowledging that while Nigeria's economy shows signs of recovery, macroeconomic improvements have not yet translated into better living conditions for many households.

Refinery Assessment and Privatization Plan

A central component of the economic reset involves a strict timeline for evaluating and restructuring the country's government-owned refineries. Upon assuming office, the proposed administration would conduct independent technical, financial, environmental, and asset assessments within the first six months. These evaluations are intended to determine the viability and future direction of each facility.

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Within twelve months of taking office, each refinery would be assigned to one of three distinct operational paths. These options include engaging a competitively selected private operating partner, converting the facility into a commercially funded petroleum or logistics hub, or pursuing an orderly decommissioning of the asset. The plan mandates that viable transactions be concluded within eighteen months and that production or conversion milestones be enforced by the end of the third year.

Macroeconomic Context and Poverty Challenges

The manifesto operates against a backdrop of mixed economic indicators that highlight the disconnect between growth and household welfare. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the economy grew by 4.43 per cent in real terms during the second quarter of 2026, up from 3.89 per cent in the first quarter. Despite this growth, headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September, while food inflation remained high at 19.13 per cent year-on-year.

Humanitarian challenges remain acute, with reports indicating that poverty reached 63 per cent under the national poverty line. Approximately 27 million people faced food insecurity in the autumn of 2025, underscoring the difficulty of translating macroeconomic stability into higher household incomes. The manifesto acknowledges these realities, arguing that the priority should be correcting implementation failures rather than discarding existing reforms from previous administrations.

Makinde Daura Ticket and Stakeholder Views

Seyi Makinde has selected Lawal Daura, the former Director General of the State Security Service, as his running mate for the 2027 election. This partnership combines Governor Makinde's background as an electrical engineer and businessman with Daura's extensive security experience. Makinde established Makon Engineering and Technical Services in 1997, which evolved into the Makon Group with interests in oil and gas, power generation, and energy infrastructure.

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Observers note that Makinde's nearly eight years as governor and his professional experience in engineering operations provide a specific grounding for his proposals. However, questions remain regarding whether this background is sufficient for managing Nigeria's complex economy. The manifesto itself states that the purpose of the economic reset is to stop losses and build systems that prevent repeated failures, aiming to recover value for Nigerians through disciplined fiscal management.