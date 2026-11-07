Makinde Urges Nigerians to Collect Campaign Money but Vote Conscience at APM Flag-Off

APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde told voters in Bauchi to accept financial inducements from politicians but vote their conscience, as he launched his campaign with promises to reset Nigeria's economy, security and politics.

Allied Peoples Movement presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has urged Nigerians to accept money offered by politicians during election campaigns but vote according to their conscience.

He spoke on Saturday at the APM campaign flag-off in Bauchi, insisting that financial inducements should not determine electoral choices. Makinde, who is the Oyo State governor, told supporters not to allow inducements to compromise their decisions at the polls. He said the money belongs to the people and should be collected and spent without guilt. He also said he knows the hearts of voters are with him and with the APM.

Also read Makinde: Supporters Arrive Bauchi Stadium For APM Presidential Campaign Rally

Makinde Promises Reset Agenda

The candidate promised to run an inclusive government and establish a government of national unity if elected president in 2027. He said his administration would reset the country's economic, security and socio-political systems to address the exclusion of the majority of Nigerians. Makinde identified hunger as Nigeria's biggest problem. He asked the crowd whether the country needed to reset its economy because of hunger, restructure its security architecture in response to insecurity and overhaul its socio-political environment.

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He said the only path forward is to reset Nigeria. He also cited growing insecurity, widespread hunger and the government's perceived inability to address pressing national challenges. He positioned the APM as the party capable of fixing these problems and called for national unity around a new political vision. Makinde encouraged Nigerians to identify with the APM's movement, which he called the Resetters.

He said the party is committed to respecting communities and strengthening the nation's security architecture. He also stressed the need for a socio-political environment that enables more Nigerians to participate meaningfully in governance. At the event, APM National Leader and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said Makinde's proposed government of national unity would promote equity and address ethnic and religious divisions.

He described Makinde as a performer with a track record in Oyo State, saying his support was based on experience and capacity to deliver. Mohammed said the party's Reset Agenda was developed with input from consultants and experts. He said the proposed government would combine merit with equitable representation in public appointments, with over 100,000 positions to be filled. He insisted they must not be occupied by one ethnic group alone or skewed in favour of one tribe.

He called for balance and adherence to the principle of federal character, alongside merit-based appointments. Mohammed urged Makinde not to exclude Bauchi and the North-East from national opportunities, saying the region deserved justice and equitable treatment. He assured the candidate that Bauchi stands with him and asked for justice in return.

Political Home and Party Agenda

Mohammed added that his decision to align with the APM was informed by the desire to move Bauchi into the mainstream of national politics and secure greater support for the state. He also recalled the alleged injustice he and Makinde suffered in the Peoples Democratic Party, saying they had found a political home in the APM. The party's vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, said the APM's Reset Agenda would tackle dishonesty and hypocrisy in politics and promote accountability in government.

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He said the politics of deceit and hypocrisy are what are about to kill Nigerian democracy, adding that the party was determined to ensure public office holders remained honest and sincere. Daura said the proposed inclusive government would give Nigerians, regardless of religion, ethnicity or background, a place in governance. He said the party's objective was to improve citizens' welfare rather than pursue personal enrichment, and that Nigerians' happiness would define the success of its government.

Meanwhile, the APM National Chairman pledged greater political representation for women. He disclosed that the party had established a dedicated directorate to promote their participation in governance. He also said the party had engaged the National Assembly Joint Committee on the proposed special seats for women to advance female representation in the legislature.

APM Pledges Women Representation

He expressed regret that the proposal had not received the necessary legislative backing, but commended the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for initiating it. He urged women to support the party and hold its candidates accountable, assuring them that the APM would work to expand their participation in the political process. Makinde also commended the party's national leader and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for hosting the flag-off.

He expressed gratitude for the platform provided by the APM National Chairman to contest the presidency. He credited this leadership for enabling him to present his vision for serving the Nigerian people. The candidate concluded that the APM is determined to offer Nigerians a viable alternative to the current political direction. He reiterated the party's commitment to addressing the country's multifaceted challenges through dedicated governance.

The flag-off served as a launchpad for his campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.