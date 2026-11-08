Makinde Says God and Nigerians Back His 2027 Presidential Bid

APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has expressed confidence in winning the 2027 election, saying his ambition is backed by God and Nigerians, not political godfathers. He spoke at a COCIN church service in Jos ahead of his Plateau State rally.

Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed confidence in winning the 2027 presidential election, saying his ambition is backed by God and the support of Nigerians, not political godfathers.

He spoke on Sunday during a church service at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, ahead of the APM presidential campaign rally scheduled for Monday at Rayfield Park. Makinde said Nigeria needs an economic, social and political reset after years of ineffective leadership, particularly over the last three and a half years.

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Makinde Outlines RESET NIGERIA Agenda

He said the need to address the country's challenges inspired his RESET NIGERIA agenda, which he described as a roadmap for making life easier for citizens. Recalling his emergence as Oyo State governor in 2019, Makinde said he had faced similar doubts about his political chances because he lacked influential godfathers. He quoted critics asking, 'Governor of which Rotary District?

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' when he first sought the governorship in 2018. He said he responded that his only backing was God the Father, a stance that led to his successful emergence as governor.

'This time around, we also have God the Father and that God will be merciful unto Nigeria, and He will show us mercy in this country,' Makinde said. He expressed optimism that God would grant Nigerians the right leadership in 2027, saying his presidential ambition was anchored on divine support and the people's mandate. Makinde said his administration in Oyo State was guided by planning, transparency, and accountability.

Four Pillars Of Security And Economy

He explained that he developed a roadmap for the state's development covering 2019 to 2023 during his first term, and produced a second development roadmap covering 2023 to 2027 when he sought re-election to ensure continuity and sustainable development. According to him, the experience informed the development of his RESET NIGERIA agenda, built around four pillars: security, the economy, education, and the socio-political environment.

He presented the manifesto to the church leadership, describing it as a comprehensive blueprint and a contractual agreement between him and the electorate. He stressed that the manifesto is not a collection of mere promises but a structured agenda with documented commitments.

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'I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments. Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document,' he said. He disclosed that the Reset Nigeria Agenda was developed using the same rigorous planning methodology applied in Oyo State, ensuring that every policy intervention is documented and measurable.

Makinde called on Christians and other Nigerians to take a more active role in the political process rather than remain on the sidelines.

Call For Active Citizen Participation

'Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again,' he urged. He said citizens must be prepared to exercise their democratic rights to ensure their choices are reflected in the election outcome. In his remarks, the President of COCIN, Rev.

Dr Amos Musa Mohzo, drew Makinde's attention to the country's pressing challenges, particularly worsening insecurity and economic hardship. He urged Makinde to address these major challenges if elected. Mohzo prayed for the APM candidate's success at the polls and encouraged him to sustain his campaign, expressing confidence that God's will would prevail in his political journey and destiny. The interaction underscored the support the candidate has garnered from religious leaders in Plateau State.

Makinde flagged off his presidential campaign in Bauchi State on Saturday before traveling to Jos for the party's Plateau State rally. The Jos church service formed part of his preparations for the rally.