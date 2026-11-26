Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde guarantees a united opposition coalition will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the January 2027 election. He cites ongoing talks with key political figures.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared absolute confidence that a unified opposition coalition will succeed in removing President Bola Tinubu from office during the upcoming 2027 presidential election. Speaking on the YouTube program With Chude, hosted by Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday, the Alliance for New Democracy candidate outlined his strategic vision for defeating the current administration. He emphasized that the path to victory requires a fundamental shift in political tactics rather than relying on outdated methods.

Makinde Rejects 2015 Political Playbook

According to Makinde, opposition leaders must move beyond the political strategies that were deployed during the 2015 election cycle. He argued that these previous tactics now constitute the exact playbook utilized by President Tinubu to maintain power. The governor urged opposition figures to recognize the changing political landscape and develop new approaches that can effectively counter the incumbent government. He believes that clinging to old methods will only serve the interests of the ruling party.

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When questioned by Jideonwo about the feasibility of his claims, Makinde insisted that he had already revealed the initial steps of his plan. He acknowledged that many Nigerians have expressed skepticism regarding his certainty of victory, often asking him to show them the specific path to success. Makinde responded by stating that he has indeed disclosed one critical aspect of the strategy, calling for continued engagement from the citizenry. He believes that persistent political participation will eventually lead to a consensus among opposition groups.

Critical of Infrastructure Approval Timing

Governor Makinde also directed sharp criticism at the federal government for what he described as political gimmicks designed to mislead the electorate. He pointed out that several major infrastructure projects have received approvals since he publicly declared his ambition to run for the presidency in May. Specifically, he noted that the Ogun, Ibom, and Calabar deep seaports have all been approved on the go during this relatively short period. Makinde suggested that these accelerated approvals are intended to create an illusion of rapid development just before the electoral cycle.

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The governor warned that treating Nigeria's development prospects lightly would be a grave mistake. He described Nigeria as a nation with the immense potential to become the greatest black nation in the world. In his view, the country's vast resources and human capital should not be squandered through short-term political maneuvering. He argued that a genuine opposition victory would ensure that the nation's development agenda is treated with the seriousness it deserves. This perspective forms the core of his campaign message for the 2027 election.

Discussions with Atiku and Obi Continue

In a separate interview with Arise Television aired on Friday, November 13, Makinde disclosed that he has held engagements with prominent political figures regarding a potential alliance. He confirmed that he has spoken with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former governor Peter Obi. These conversations are part of the broader effort to build a cohesive opposition front capable of challenging the ruling party. Makinde did not provide specific details about the content of these discussions but confirmed their existence.

The governor added that the discussions with Atiku and Obi are ongoing and could lead to different outcomes depending on future developments. He stated that opposition figures might either become political rivals or collaborators as the election approaches. This fluidity in political alliances is a common feature of Nigerian politics, especially as the 2027 election draws nearer. Makinde's engagement with these key players signals his active role in shaping the opposition landscape. His certainty that an arrangement will emerge to dislodge the current government rests on these evolving negotiations.

Commitment to January 2027 Victory

Despite the uncertainties of coalition building, Makinde remained firm in his prediction that a political arrangement will eventually form. He stated he is 100 percent certain that such an agreement will materialize to remove the current government in the January 2027 election. This confidence stems from his belief that Nigerians are ready for change and that opposition leaders will recognize the necessity of unity. The governor's consistent messaging aims to keep supporters engaged and optimistic about the prospect of a new administration. His platform focuses on accountability, infrastructure development, and a rejection of political gimmickry. As the election date approaches, the political landscape will continue to evolve. Makinde's actions and statements suggest that the opposition is laying the groundwork for a significant challenge to the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.