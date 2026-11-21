Oyo State Governor and APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has commiserated with Bayelsa State over a boat accident that killed four people, including two children, and left 24 survivors. The Bayelsa government has warned boat operators against overloading, reckless navigation and travelling without life jackets.

The Oyo State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat mishap that occurred in Bayelsa State on Friday, describing the incident as a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the shared humanity that binds Nigerians together.

Governor Makinde, on behalf of the Government and people of Oyo State, extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the Government and people of Bayelsa State, particularly the families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident. He described the tragedy as heartbreaking and deeply distressing, noting that every life lost represents a dream cut short, a family thrown into mourning and a community left to grapple with an irreplaceable loss.

Also read Boat capsizes in Bayelsa State killing at least four people

The boat, which was conveying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community, capsized at about 11am on Friday, leaving two adults and two children dead. The incident occurred along the waterway between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and expressed hope that ongoing rescue and recovery efforts would bring relief and reassurance to affected families and communities. Governor Makinde noted that moments such as this remind Nigerians that, beyond political differences and state boundaries, they remain one people, united by a common humanity and a shared responsibility to stand by one another in times of grief.

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He reaffirmed the solidarity of the Government and people of Oyo State with Bayelsa State during this difficult period. Governor Makinde said: In moments such as this, we mourn not as Bayelsans or Oyo indigenes, but as one people. The pain of Bayelsa is a pain shared by the entire nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray that God grants them comfort, strength and the courage to face the days ahead.

Makinde Expresses Grief Over Boat Tragedy

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Public Affairs, Amos Dunia, the APM Presidential Candidate said he is saddened by the mishap, lamenting that it is a tragic development not only for Bayelsa State but for Nigeria as a whole. He expressed grief particularly as the deceased and other victims of the boat mishap were bereaved families and other mourners travelling to attend a funeral of a loved one, noting that the incident has worsened the grief, pain and anguish of these families.

Engr. Makinde stands with the grieving families, the governor and people of Bayelsa State at this moment of sorrow while urging for concerted action by government and Nigerians of goodwill to bring succor to the victims, the statement said. The APM Presidential candidate however commended the efforts of Governor Diri and relevant government agencies in hastening rescue and recovery operations which saved the lives of many of the victims.

He however urged the agencies not to relent in their effort to ensure that all the passengers in the ill-fated boat are accounted for. While praying to God to console and comfort the families of the deceased, the APM Presidential Candidate also called for interventions to avert such mishap in the future.

Bayelsa Warns Boat Operators

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Government warned boat operators against overloading, reckless navigation and travelling without life jackets following the boat mishap that killed four people, including two children, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state. The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday while reacting to the accident.

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The commissioner also urged operators to ensure their boats were in good condition, respect approved passenger capacity and avoid travelling at night or during bad weather. Koku-Obiyai said 24 passengers were rescued through the efforts of the Bayelsa State Police Command, local divers and other emergency responders. She said 19 of the survivors were receiving treatment at Ayama Clinic, while five others who sustained injuries were taken to a hospital in Yenagoa for medical attention.

She appealed to boat operators and passengers to take safety precautions seriously, adding that overloading, speeding, recklessness and travelling without life jackets must stop. No journey is worth a life. Koku-Obiyai warned operators to respect approved passenger capacity, ensure their boats are in good condition, and avoid night and bad weather travels. Preliminary report from the Bayelsa State Police Command indicated that the boat developed a mechanical fault while navigating the waterways.

Police Share Capsize Details

The police spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, on Friday, said some passengers had urged the operator to steer towards the riverbank after the fault developed, but he declined and continued the journey before the boat capsized. Mohammed said the bodies of two adults and two children had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

He said 24 survivors were rescued, with 19 taken to Ayama Clinic, while five others who sustained injuries were transferred to Family Care Hospital in Yenagoa for treatment. The police spokesperson disclosed that the boat operator, identified only as Omovie, had fled the scene, while the boat manager, identified as MV Bina, had been taken into custody for investigation.

The Bayelsa State Government has continued to appeal to boat operators and passengers to take safety precautions seriously as rescue and recovery efforts continue.