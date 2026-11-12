Seyi Makinde Announces 2027 Presidential Bid Against Tinubu

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde declares his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing governance failures and economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu. He withdrew support due to lack of confidence in the administration's direction.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has officially announced his decision to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 presidential election. The governor stated that his choice to run is not driven by personal ambition or a disagreement with the current president, but rather by a profound loss of confidence in the federal government's direction. He revealed that he withdrew his support for President Tinubu after evaluating the administration's performance over the last three years.

Loss of Confidence in Federal Governance

Governor Makinde explained that his initial support for President Tinubu during the 2023 election was based on the belief that the president would establish a government of national unity and competence. He expected the administration to effectively address Nigeria's deep-seated economic challenges and significantly improve the living conditions of citizens. However, after three years in office, he concluded that the administration is no longer moving in that promised direction. He emphasized that his decision to contest against President Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, is rooted in this disillusionment with the federal government's trajectory.

Also read Makinde Presents ₦1.115tn 2027 Budget To Oyo Assembly

Critique of Economic Reforms and Social Impact

The governor identified four major concerns regarding the current administration: economic stabilization without tangible development, reliance on excuses for poor outcomes, the use of political alliances to consolidate power rather than foster national unity, and the implementation of economic reforms without adequate safeguards for citizens. While acknowledging improvements in some macroeconomic indicators, such as government revenues and external reserves, he argued that these gains have not translated into productive businesses, employment, or better incomes for ordinary Nigerians. He stated that financial figures mean little if they do not result in improved living conditions for the populace.

Furthermore, Governor Makinde criticized the administration for blaming inherited challenges for current difficulties, arguing that measurable progress in tackling poverty, insecurity, and electricity problems should be visible by now. He expressed deep concern about the weakening of opposition parties, which he described as essential to a functioning democracy. He had initially hoped that President Tinubu's political experience and ability to build alliances across divides would lead to an inclusive government capable of uniting capable Nigerians around a shared national interest.

Advertisement

Subsidy Removal and Preparation Failures

Regarding economic reforms, Governor Makinde supported the need to reform the petrol subsidy and foreign exchange systems but asserted that the government failed to adequately prepare for the consequences. He believed that millions of Nigerians, who were already struggling, were exposed to further hardship before sufficient protective measures were in place. He used the removal of the petrol subsidy as a prime example, stating that he would have utilized the presidential transition period to prepare for the policy and its likely effects on the citizenry.

He pointed out that President Tinubu should have anticipated the hardship associated with subsidy removal, recalling that the president had opposed the abrupt removal of the subsidy during former President Goodluck Jonathan's tenure in 2012. Governor Makinde also highlighted the petrol and naira scarcity crises that occurred before the 2023 election, noting that President Tinubu had personally witnessed the difficulties Nigerians faced at that time. He argued that these past experiences should have informed a more careful and prepared implementation of current economic policies to protect vulnerable populations.