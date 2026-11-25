Nigerian comedian Seyi Law reveals personal financial hardship under President Tinubu, citing a threefold increase in family support costs, yet maintains support for long-term economic reforms.

Comedian Seyi Law has publicly acknowledged that his personal financial situation has significantly worsened since President Bola Tinubu took office, even as he continues to advocate for the administration's economic policies. The entertainer, who appeared on the Clarity Zone Podcast, stated clearly that his household expenses have surged due to the depreciation of the naira, particularly affecting transfers to family members in the United Kingdom.

Personal Financial Impact and Naira Value

Seyi Law explained that the cost of supporting his family abroad has tripled in a short period, highlighting the tangible effects of inflation on private households. He disclosed that an expense which previously cost him N1.2 million now requires approximately N4.5 million every other month. This dramatic increase serves as a personal metric for the broader economic pressure facing Nigerians with international financial commitments.

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The comedian emphasized that despite these hardships, he does not believe the government should dismiss the struggles of the average citizen. He referenced a previous appearance on the Outside the Box podcast in 2025, where he warned that hungry people become angry people. Law argued against politicians who attempt to sweep complaints about rising living costs under the carpet, insisting that these grievances must be addressed openly.

Defense of Economic Reform Timeline

Despite the evident pain, Law remains a vocal supporter of the Tinubu administration, attributing the current difficulty to necessary short-term sacrifices. He argued that citizens must feel the immediate impact of policy changes before reaping their long-term benefits. In his view, successful economic stabilization is a slow process that typically requires a decade or more to fully materialize.

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Law specified that every good policy that eventually stabilizes the economy usually takes between 10 to 12 years to show its full positive results. He maintained that supporting the current economic direction does not invalidate the experiences of those struggling with the high cost of food and transportation. For Law, recognizing the need for structural change is compatible with acknowledging the immediate suffering it causes.

Political Context and Public Criticism

Seyi Law's stance has drawn criticism from certain segments of the Nigerian public, particularly supporters of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Law has used social media to defend his position, stating that supporting Obi does not grant his followers moral superiority over those who voted for other candidates. He has consistently pushed back against critics who question his loyalty to the current government.

The reforms introduced by President Tinubu after assuming office in May 2023 include the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market. These measures were designed to reduce government expenditure and improve foreign exchange management. However, their implementation has coincided with sharp rises in food prices and transportation costs, creating significant pressure on household budgets across the country.

Broader Economic Implications and Outlook

The comedian's comments underscore the tension between macroeconomic policy goals and microeconomic realities for individual citizens. While the government aims to stabilize the economy through rigorous reforms, the immediate effect has been a decline in purchasing power for many, including public figures. Law's admission that his finances were better before Tinubu's administration highlights the widespread nature of the economic shock.

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As the naira continues to fluctuate, the cost of living remains a central issue in Nigerian public discourse. Law's willingness to discuss his personal losses alongside his political support offers a nuanced perspective on the reform agenda. It suggests that even those who believe in the long-term viability of the policies are not immune to the short-term pains of transition.

The situation illustrates the complex challenge facing the Tinubu administration, which must balance the necessity of fiscal discipline with the urgent need to alleviate public hardship. Law's ongoing commentary will likely continue to influence public debate, bridging the gap between entertainment, personal experience, and political economy. His stance remains that the current suffering is an unavoidable precursor to future stability, a view that divides public opinion but persists among his supporters.