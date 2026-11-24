Katsina State has suspended the Emir of Daura's official engagements and launched an investigation into a sexual assault allegation made by a Polish tourist, as Amnesty International and other groups call for a transparent probe.

The Katsina State Government has constituted a committee to investigate a sexual assault allegation against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and suspended all his official engagements and travels pending the outcome.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Bala Zango. Governor Dikko Radda directed the committee to examine the allegation and advise the government on the appropriate course of action. The government expressed significant displeasure and concern over the viral allegations involving the Emir and a foreign tourist. It assured the public that justice will be served and that the committee's findings and recommendations will be fully implemented.

Also read Katsina Suspends Emir Of Daura, Sets Up Committee Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Allegations Against Emir Of Daura

The state government urged members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding and continue with their normal activities while the investigation is ongoing. It had not disclosed the composition of the committee or the timeline for submitting its report at the time of the statement. The allegation was made by Mirka Czee, a Polish tourist born in the Czech Republic. She accused the traditional ruler of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace.

Czee said she was left alone with the Emir after being shown around the palace and its surroundings. She alleged that he held her hand, hugged her and kissed her on the cheek before touching her breasts without her consent, despite her repeated objection. She said she recorded part of the encounter using Meta smart glasses and later shared the footage on social media.

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She explained that she wanted to speak out about her experience and raise awareness about unwanted touching. Czee also said she has been receiving threats from Nigerians over the allegation. She shared screenshots of private messages and public comments on her Instagram page on Monday. The Daura Emirate Council had earlier said it was reviewing the video to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated or artificially generated.

Council Reviews Video Authenticity

The council, through its spokesperson Ibrahim Daura, said it would examine the footage before making a formal pronouncement. An unnamed source in the Emir's palace had also denied the allegation, saying there was nothing of the sort during the tourist's visit. The Emir has not publicly commented on the matter. Amnesty International Nigeria called on the Katsina State Government and the police to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the allegation.

The Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), warned that traditional rulers are not above the law. PWAN Executive Director Kemi Okenyodo stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during an interview on the sidelines of PWAN's project experience-sharing and close-out event on its Strengthening Police-Community Engagement to Prevent and Combat Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria.

Officials Condemn Gender Based Violence

Okenyodo said occupying a traditional or public office does not confer on anyone the liberty to engage in conduct that violates others' rights and dignity. She added that tackling gender-based violence requires confronting harmful social norms, cultural practices, power dynamics and institutional weaknesses. The event also featured the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, who said gender-based violence remains a serious security, human rights and social development concern.

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Audi, represented by the Corps' Gender Adviser, DCC Kemi Ajet, called for stronger community engagement, public awareness, timely reporting, survivor-centred responses and collaboration among security agencies and other stakeholders. Meanwhile, reactions trailed the allegation on social media, with some Nigerians expressing anger that Czee publicised it and accusing her of defaming the Emir. Some called for her arrest, while a user identified as kabirbindawa threatened violence against people from her country, saying Nigerians abroad could be targeted.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Another user, Ope Eniiayenfe, questioned her motive for making the allegation, while mhm_aliyu warned her against returning to Africa, threatening unspecified consequences. Yusuf Dahoud accused Czee of disgracing the North, disrespecting Islam and damaging the reputation of traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria. Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar also urged her to take down the video, arguing that the Emir has a family and a reputation to protect.

However, other Nigerians, including Sheu Gumi, Adamu Garba and Ibrahim Bature, called for the monarch's prosecution and a fair trial as investigations continue. The Katsina State Government said it is taking the allegations seriously. It reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice and implementing the committee's recommendations once the investigation is concluded.

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