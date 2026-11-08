Juliana Olayode says sex is for marriage and urges singles not to compromise faith

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode has advised unmarried people not to have sex before marriage out of fear about compatibility, saying intimacy can be grown into after marriage.

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode has reaffirmed that sex is for marriage and urged unmarried people not to compromise their Christian convictions over fears about sexual compatibility.

Juliana Olayode Discusses Sexual Intimacy

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Saturday, the actress said couples do not need to figure out intimacy fully before marriage because they can grow into it together. Olayode, known for her advocacy of sexual purity, said sexual satisfaction is not determined by physical attributes alone. She wrote that the size of a man's penis does not determine a woman's sexual satisfaction and stressed that sexual intimacy goes beyond physical attributes.

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According to her, it involves communication, patience, understanding, vulnerability and a willingness to learn each other. She said unmarried couples are often told they must see each other naked or have sex before marriage to establish compatibility. She added that some people worry about physical compatibility, sexual satisfaction and the possibility of discovering problems after getting married. Addressing those concerns, she said, Marriage is not a sexual examination you must pass before you can confidently say yes to someone.

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Olayode said she regularly has conversations with people who express fears about marrying partners without first knowing what their sexual relationship would be like. She said people approach her with questions, doubts and personal experiences concerning sex, relationships and Christian beliefs, including subjects she would not ordinarily discuss with close friends or within her Christian circle. She said some of the discussions involved subjects she would not typically discuss within her regular circle.

Faith and Physical Compatibility in Marriage

The actress acknowledged that sexual intimacy and sexual compatibility are important in marriage, but argued that compatibility involves more than physical attributes and should not become a reason to compromise convictions or disobey God's Word. She wrote that people are not going to be at a loss because they chose to honour God with their body before marriage. She also encouraged couples to seek guidance from Christian sex counsellors and qualified sex therapists during marriage counselling and in marriage.

She argued that abstaining from sex before marriage does not mean couples will be unable to enjoy fulfilling sexual relationships after their wedding. She said purity is not a guarantee of a perfect marriage and having sex before marriage does not guarantee sexual satisfaction either. She explained that her advocacy for purity is rooted in her Christian faith rather than an expectation that abstinence would guarantee a trouble-free marriage.

Purity Is Not a Transaction

Olayode described purity as a lifestyle driven by love for God rather than a transaction for a perfect marriage. She wrote that purity is not a transaction where people abstain today in exchange for a perfect marriage tomorrow, adding that she and others pursue purity because they love God, trust Him and desire to live according to His Word. She said people should not keep choosing which parts of Scripture are convenient enough to obey.

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She also criticised what she described as the tendency among some Christians to choose which biblical instructions to obey based on personal convenience. She maintained that people can acknowledge different experiences without allowing them to determine their religious convictions. She said she is not judging anyone and is not oblivious to the different experiences people have had, but believes people can acknowledge those experiences without making them the standard for their convictions.

Olayode added that experiences may differ, fears may be valid and questions may be genuine, but God's Word remains the standard. She said people cannot keep choosing which parts of Scripture are convenient enough to obey. She also said that while sexual compatibility matters, it should not push people to compromise their faith or disobey God's Word. Reaffirming her position, the actress declared, And yes, SEX IS FOR MARRIAGE.

I believe it, I talk about it, and I stand by it. She has previously defended clerics criticised over insecurity silence and said a person cannot be gay and Christian at the same time, according to reports. The post is the latest in her long-running advocacy for sexual purity and Christian living.