Sevilla manager hails Akor Adams for dramatic stoppage-time winner

Sevilla manager, Luis García Plaza, has hailed Super Eagles forward Akor Adams following the Nigerian striker's impactful performance off the bench in their 2-1 win over Espanyol on Saturday. Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 La Liga triumph over Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday.

Sevilla manager, Luis García Plaza , has hailed Super Eagles forward Akor Adams following the Nigerian striker's impactful performance off the bench in their 2-1 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 La Liga triumph over Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday. Adams was brought on in the second half and made a significant contribution by delivering the decisive goal deep into stoppage time, securing all three points for Sevilla in a vital Round 35 match.

This comeback victory has further enhanced Sevilla's chances of survival as they work to distance themselves from the relegation zone during a tense conclusion to the season





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Sevilla Luis García Plaza Akor Adams Espanyol La Liga Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium Super Eagles Nigerian Striker Impactful Performance Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner Vibrant Celebrations Collective Spirit Strong Connection Never Stop Believing

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