Massive congestion halted movement on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to pedestrian bridge construction. Commuters faced over eight hours of delays as officials defended the necessary infrastructure work.

Massive vehicular gridlock paralyzed the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, causing significant distress for thousands of commuters. The standstill originated at Aseese, where ongoing construction of a critical pedestrian bridge severely restricted road capacity. Motorists found themselves trapped in congestion that stretched for over eight hours, disrupting travel plans across one of Nigeria's busiest commercial corridors.

Construction Triggers Massive Gridlock

The Federal Ministry of Works, in partnership with CBC Construction Company, initiated the installation of the pedestrian bridge directly opposite Christ Embassy. This infrastructure project required temporary lane closures that overwhelmed the existing road network. Traffic congestion became so severe that it affected both northbound and southbound lanes simultaneously.

Also read Two killed, five rescued in separate Lagos-Ibadan, Ogun road crashes

Commuters reported being stranded for extended periods with no clear timeline for relief. The gridlock stretched from the Redemption Camp area to the Aseese bus stop for those heading toward Lagos. Simultaneously, vehicles traveling from Lagos toward Ogun State experienced heavy backup starting from the Long Bridge area. The dual-direction blockage created a bottleneck that paralyzed the entire section of the expressway.

Commuters Face Severe Travel Delays

Frustration mounted among travelers who missed critical appointments and family obligations. Francis Ologe, a motorist traveling from Lagos to Ogun State to visit his daughter in school, lamented his predicament. He stated he had been stranded for more than four hours with no visibility on when he could proceed or return. Ologe questioned the fairness of scheduling such significant construction during peak daytime hours without adequate planning.

Advertisement

Another Ibadan-bound commuter abandoned his commercial vehicle after waiting for several hours at Redemption Camp. He had planned to attend an important evening ceremony in Ibadan but could not make the trip due to the traffic. He communicated his inability to attend to his contacts, highlighting the personal and professional disruptions caused by the delay.

Stakeholder Positions on Infrastructure Work

Authorities defended the construction schedule as necessary for public safety and urban development. Adeleye Olajide, the Acting Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in Ogun State, appealed to motorists to remain calm. He explained that the installation of the pedestrian bridge could not be avoided and was essential for the community. The ministry emphasized that the work was a long-term investment in reducing pedestrian accidents on the expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), urged the public to bear with the government during the transition. He confirmed that the temporary traffic diversion would last for four days, providing a specific timeframe for the inconvenience. Akinbiyi assured citizens that safety measures were in place to manage the high volume of frustrated travelers.

Concrete Steps for Traffic Management

TRACE and the Federal Road Safety Corps deployed personnel to the affected section to manage the flow of vehicles. Their presence was intended to minimize delays and ensure the safety of all road users during the construction period. The agencies coordinated closely with the Federal Ministry of Works to implement the diversion plan effectively.

Vehicles inbound to Lagos were temporarily diverted towards the Lagos carriageway at Aseese. Drivers were instructed to follow specific routes before rejoining their normal paths at a designated exit point opposite Christ Embassy. This diversion strategy aimed to maintain some level of mobility despite the lane closures.

Advertisement

The official diversion schedule ran from Wednesday, November 18, 2026, through Sunday, November 22, 2026. This precise date range provided travelers with a clear expectation of when the construction would conclude. Authorities hoped that advance notice would allow commuters to plan alternative routes or adjust their schedules accordingly.

Impact on Local Businesses and Fares

The traffic standstill created an unexpected surge in demand for alternative transport modes. Commercial motorcycle operators, known locally as Okada riders, capitalized on the gridlock by hiking their fares significantly. Some riders reportedly charged as much as N6,500 from passengers attempting to travel short distances between Mowe and Ibafo.

This price surge placed additional financial burdens on commuters who were already frustrated by the delays. Many individuals were forced to choose between paying exorbitant rates for motorcycle taxis or walking long distances to reach their destinations. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of the transport sector to infrastructure disruptions and the lack of robust alternative transit options in the region.

Motorists and passengers alike blamed the government for the lack of adequate alternative arrangements. Critics argued that carrying out such major construction on one of the country's busiest highways without a comprehensive traffic management plan was negligent. The incident sparked calls for better coordination between infrastructure developers and traffic regulatory bodies to prevent future gridlocks.

As the construction continues, the focus remains on completing the pedestrian bridge to enhance safety for walkers. However, the immediate impact on the daily lives of Nigerians traveling between Lagos and Ogun State remains a significant concern. The event serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between necessary infrastructure development and the need for minimal disruption to public movement.