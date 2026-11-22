Floodwaters submerge upscale Uyo estate, displacing residents. Blame falls on incomplete infrastructure and contractor abandonment, raising urgent questions about urban planning.

Residents of the upscale Ifa Ikot Akpabio neighborhood within the Shelter Afrique Extension estate in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, have been forced to abandon their homes due to severe and persistent flooding. The disaster has upended daily life in the high-income residential area, raising immediate and critical questions regarding the adequacy of local drainage infrastructure, the legality of building approvals in flood-prone zones, and the effective implementation of billions of naira budgeted by the state government for flood control and emergency response protocols.

Human Toll and Immediate Displacement

The personal cost of this infrastructural failure is starkly illustrated by the experience of Ms. Ffon Ndanyongmong, who described enduring severe financial loss, intense emotional stress, and lasting mental trauma following the inundation of her compound. Her family, along with several neighbors, was compelled to seek temporary refuge in hotels after water levels rose to waist-deep height, trapping vehicles and rendering their residential compounds inaccessible. The psychological impact on children is profound, with families like hers now facing an uncertain future as children repeatedly ask when they can return to the homes they were forced to leave.

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According to local residents, at least five households have completely abandoned their properties in the affected sector, located near Professor Nse Essien Avenue and Grace Land School. However, the crisis extends beyond those who have fled; numerous other families, particularly those residing in multi-story buildings, remain stranded within the flooded zone due to a complete lack of alternative accommodation or evacuation options. Journalistic verification of the full extent of property damage was severely hindered during site visits, as the water depth prevented safe access to the submerged compounds to independently assess interior destruction.

Infrastructure Blame and Contractor Disputes

Local inhabitants have directed their frustration toward an abandoned road construction initiative and severely incomplete drainage systems that they allege have turned their low-lying neighborhood into a stagnant reservoir. Residents assert that the state government contracted Blagadat Construction Limited for the road project, but the firm reportedly abandoned the work around October 2025, leaving behind a hazardous landscape. During an inspection of the site, there was a visible absence of project signboards that would typically identify the responsible contractor, and the state government had not issued any formal response to inquiries regarding the project status at the time of reporting.

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Visual evidence gathered at the scene indicates that drainage channels constructed along the newly started road connect with runoff systems from adjacent streets but terminate abruptly approximately halfway down the flooded thoroughfare. This engineering failure has created a bottleneck effect, where water from neighboring areas is channeled into the estate without a functional outlet. Residents identified significant runoff contributions from Rev. Amaowo Road, a project associated with Hensek Construction Company, as a major factor exacerbating the volume of water entering their community from multiple directions.

Ms. Ndanyongmong explained that drainage channels from four distinct directions now converge on the Shelter Afrique Extension, a geographic point she described as being significantly lower than its surroundings. She noted that while drainage works were initiated on both sides of Professor Nse Essien Avenue and Rev. Amaowo Road, they were never completed to discharge water adequately. Consequently, all runoff from these adjacent communities flows into this central low point, causing water to accumulate rapidly and persistently, far exceeding the capacity of the local environment to absorb or channel the volume.

Environmental Claims and Systemic Concerns

In contrast to the residents' narrative regarding failed construction projects, the Akwa Ibom State environmental protection agency has offered a different explanation for the catastrophic flooding. The agency stated that the affected area is historically a natural brook, suggesting that the root cause lies in the encroachment of modern development onto a natural waterway. They posited that some buildings in the estate may have been constructed directly on top of this natural drainage path, thereby obstructing the historical flow of water and contributing to the current overflow.

These competing accounts from citizens and government agencies highlight deep fissures in urban planning, drainage design standards, and the supervision of public infrastructure projects in Nigeria. The disparity between the government's assertion of natural topography and the residents' claims of man-made engineering failures raises serious concerns about building approval processes and the oversight of construction permits. It remains unclear whether the drainage designs were properly approved, executed according to specifications, or subsequently altered without adequate regulatory scrutiny.

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Health Hazards and Future Implications

The consequences of the flooding extend beyond property damage to immediate public health risks, as the standing water has contaminated the household water supply in affected compounds. Ms. Ndanyongmong reported that operating borehole taps yields dirty, contaminated water, while soakaway systems intended for wastewater disposal have been entirely filled with floodwater. This contamination poses severe health threats to the remaining residents and complicates any potential return to the estates until thorough sanitization and infrastructure repairs are completed.

The situation in Uyo serves as a microcosm of broader challenges facing urban centers in the region, where rapid development often outpaces the implementation of adequate drainage and flood control measures. The inability to independently prove the precise engineering causes or verify the specific contractual breaches leaves residents in a state of limbo, awaiting official interventions. Without decisive action from the state government to clarify the roles of contractors like Blagadat Construction Limited and Hensek Construction Company, similar infrastructure failures may continue to threaten residential stability across the capital.