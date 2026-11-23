The Zamfara APC campaign council postponed its Maru rally after 15 supporters died in a road accident while travelling to the Talata Mafara flag-off. The council also mourned former SSG Kabiru Balarabe.

The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council has postponed its rally scheduled for Tuesday in Maru Local Government Area after 15 supporters died in a road accident.

Zamfara APC Postpones Rally Following Fatal Accident

The supporters were reportedly travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to attend the campaign flag-off when the accident occurred. The council said 15 supporters lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention. The postponement was announced in a statement dated Monday and signed by the council's Secretary-General, Abubakar Nakwada. The council said it was monitoring the condition of the injured and would provide appropriate support to them and the families of those who died.

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The statement said: In honour of the departed and in solidarity with the grieving families, the council has postponed the rally scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, in Maru Local Government Area. A revised campaign timetable will be announced in due course. The statement added: May Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed and admit them into Jannatul Firdaus.

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May He grant the injured a swift and full recovery and give the bereaved families the strength to bear their losses. The council also mourned the death of a former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, who died after a brief illness. The postponement came after the APC in Zamfara State flagged off its presidential and governorship campaigns in Talata Mafara Local Government Area on Monday.

Governor Lawal Attends Campaign Flag-Off in Talata Mafara

The rally was attended by Governor Dauda Lawal, former governors Abdul'aziz Yari, Ahmed Sani Yarima and Mahmud Shinkafi, as well as other party leaders and supporters. Lawal used the occasion to seek support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and his own second term in office. The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, earlier confirmed the incident in a press statement issued on Monday.

He said the state government had expressed condolences to the bereaved families and the APC family over the tragic loss. According to the statement, the government also suspended the APC campaign rally scheduled to be held in Maru Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in honour of the victims. It urged residents of the state to remain calm and offer prayers for the deceased and injured persons.

State Government Suspends Rally and Mourns Victims

The government further prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the souls of the departed, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and give their families the strength to bear the loss. The accident occurred shortly after the party's governorship campaign flag-off, as supporters were returning to Gummi Local Government Area. Several other members of the party were injured in the crash and were taken for medical treatment.

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The council said it would continue to monitor the injured and provide appropriate support to them and to the families of those who died. It also said a revised campaign timetable for the zone would be announced in due course. The flag-off in Talata Mafara was attended by Governor Dauda Lawal, former governors Abdul'aziz Yari, Ahmed Sani Yarima and Mahmud Shinkafi, and other party leaders and supporters.

Lawal used the event to seek support for President Bola Tinubu and for his own re-election bid. The twin announcements from the state government and the campaign council came as the party mourned both the accident victims and Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, a former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, who died after a brief illness. The council described the deaths as a painful loss and said it stood in solidarity with the grieving families.

It asked party members and residents to remain calm and to pray for the deceased and the injured. Zamfara State has witnessed repeated security and travel risks in recent years, and the accident has heightened concerns among residents. The party said it would announce a new date for the Maru rally after consultations.