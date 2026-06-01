Seven Men Sentenced to Death for Kidnapping and Murder of Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry

A High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced seven men to death by hanging for the kidnapping and murder of Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry more than a decade ago. The court also acquitted two other men who were standing trial in connection with the matter.

A High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced seven men to death by hanging after finding them guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry more than a decade ago.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Boma Diepiri on Thursday, concluded a long-running case arising from the killing of the clergyman in Abalama, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, in December 2013. Those convicted are Precious Jack Opara, Answer Dick, Osaki Fubara, Prince Mikado Philip, Tienabeso George, Seleipri Fubara, and Alaboeriya Fubara. The court found them guilty of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and related offences.

Justice Diepiri held that the prosecution successfully established the charges against the defendants and consequently imposed the death sentence on all seven convicts. The court heard that the victim was allegedly lured into a forest in Abalama, where he was abducted by members of the group. He was reportedly blindfolded and restrained before being killed, after which his body was abandoned in a creek in the area.

The judge further ordered that the firearm recovered during the investigation, along with other exhibits tendered in evidence, be released to the Nigeria Police Force. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Israel and Nephew Philemon, who were also standing trial in connection with the matter, were cleared of all allegations. The court discharged and acquitted both men of the 25-count charge after determining that the evidence presented was insufficient to link them to the offences.

The verdict triggered emotional reactions in the courtroom, with some of the convicts and their relatives shedding tears as the sentences were pronounced. In a separate development, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed a new commander for the Rivers State Command. The agency's Chairman, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, announced the appointment of Mr. Onyeso as the new commander, replacing the outgoing commander, who has been transferred to another command.

Mr. Onyeso's appointment is expected to bring about a new era of efficiency and effectiveness in the fight against drug abuse in Rivers State. The NDLEA has been working tirelessly to rid the state of the menace of drug abuse, which has been a major challenge in recent years. The agency's efforts have been yielding positive results, with many drug dealers and users being arrested and prosecuted.

The appointment of Mr. Onyeso is seen as a major boost to the agency's efforts, and it is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the state's anti-drug campaign. The NDLEA has been working closely with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in the state to ensure that the fight against drug abuse is a collective effort.

The agency has also been engaging in community outreach and education programs to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to encourage people to report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The NDLEA's efforts have been appreciated by the people of Rivers State, who have been expressing gratitude to the agency for its tireless efforts in ridding the state of the menace of drug abuse.

The appointment of Mr. Onyeso is expected to further strengthen the agency's efforts and to bring about a significant improvement in the state's anti-drug campaign





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Death Sentence Kidnapping Murder Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry NDLEA

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