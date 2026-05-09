Seven kidnapped victims regain freedom in Kaduna, one killed in phone charging centre attack

Residents of Sabon Gyero community in Millennium City witness multiple bandit attacks in the area amid insecurity this year. Victims regain their freedom after extensive negotiations. One person was killed during an attack on a phone charging centre in the area.

After spending about 50 days in captivity with their abductors, a pregnant woman, a nursing mother, another woman, and her four children have regained their freedom in Kaduna State .

A group of armed bandits invaded the Sabon Gyero community four days before the end of the Ramadan fast, killing one person and abducting seven others. The attackers were also said to have stormed a phone charging centre in the area, where they killed a young man identified as Abdullahi Lawal, popularly known as “Kurma. ” Investigations revealed that ransom money and motorcycles were allegedly delivered to the kidnappers after a series of negotiations.

Sources disclosed that one of the pregnant women had earlier regained her freedom about three weeks ago, while the remaining victims returned home on Thursday. The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached for comment to confirm the development





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Kidnapped Freedom Armed Bandits Abducting Murdered Negotiations Investigation Phone Charging Centre Kaduna State Sabon Gyero Community Millennium City Chikun Local Government Area Armed Attacks Insecurity Attack On A Phone Charging Centre ASP Mansir Hassan

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