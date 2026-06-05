Seven Dead After Farmers and Herders Clash in Bauchi State Communities

A violent encounter between farmers and Fulani herders in the Lanzai and Dosho villages of Darazo LGA left seven people dead, dozens of huts burned and heightened tensions in the region, prompting a police investigation and increased security deployments.

In the early hours of Thursday a deadly confrontation unfolded{nbsp}in the rural districts of Lanzai and Dosho within the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

According to statements issued by the Bauchi State Police Command the violence was sparked when a group identified as herders allegedly launched an unprovoked assault on farmers who were cultivating plots on the periphery of the Lanzai settlement. The farmers, caught off guard, called for assistance and the report of the attack quickly reached local law enforcement. In response, a contingent of young men from the surrounding villages mobilised in retaliation.

The aggrieved youths descended on the neighbouring community of Dosho, a village predominantly populated by Fulani herders, and set fire to several structures. The blaze rapidly engulfed approximately fifty huts and extensive household belongings were lost in the inferno. The clash escalated into a broader exchange of gunfire and physical attacks, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving six others with injuries that required medical attention.

Several families now face the loss of both loved ones and their homes, as the destruction extended beyond the initial targets to affect nearby residences and personal property. In the wake of the bloodshed, state police officials have taken a series of measures aimed at containing the situation and preventing further loss of life.

Tactical response units and additional operatives have been dispatched to both Lanzai and Dosho, while the Violent Crime Response Unit has been activated to reinforce security across the affected localities. Patrols have been intensified along the main thoroughfares linking the two communities and adjoining villages, with officers instructed to maintain a visible presence and intervene swiftly should any further disturbances arise. Commissioner of Police Sani Omolori Aliyu issued a public directive ordering a thorough investigation into the incident.

He pledged that all parties responsible for the initial aggression as well as those who participated in the retaliatory attacks would be identified, apprehended and brought before the courts. The commissioner also appealed to community leaders to promote dialogue and to discourage any attempts at vigilantism, urging residents to rely on formal law enforcement mechanisms to resolve disputes.

The police have urged anyone with additional information or eyewitness accounts to come forward, assuring that statements will be treated with confidentiality and that witnesses will receive protection. The incident underscores the persistent tensions between agricultural and pastoralist groups in parts of northern Nigeria, where competition over land use, water resources and grazing routes frequently ignites confrontations.

Authorities at the state level have announced plans to convene a stakeholder forum involving farmers, herders, traditional rulers and civil society representatives to address the root causes of the conflict and to explore sustainable solutions for shared resource management. As the community mourns the loss of its members and begins the arduous task of rebuilding homes and livelihoods, the hope remains that a coordinated response from security agencies and local leaders will restore calm and prevent a recurrence of such a tragic episode





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Farmer‑Herder Conflict Bauchi State Violence Rural Security Land Disputes Police Investigation

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