Seven APC Aspirants Battle for Bauchi Governorship Ticket Amid Zoning Tensions and Process Disputes

The All Progressives Congress primary election in Bauchi State features competition among seven aspirants for the governorship ticket, with significant regional tensions between Bauchi North seeking power shift from Bauchi South which has governed since 1999. Leading contenders Yusuf Tuggar, Bala Wunti and former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar face scrutiny over their organizational capacity and grassroots support. The race has been marked by disagreements over primary procedures and one notable withdrawal.

Seven aspirants are competing for the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket in Bauchi State ahead of the party's primary election scheduled for May 21, 2026.

The race is being significantly shaped by considerations of zoning and regional balance, with growing agitation from stakeholders in Bauchi North demanding that political power shift away from Bauchi South, which has maintained control of the governorship since 1999. Representatives from local government areas including Katagum, Misau and Jama'are have been vocal in their arguments that Bauchi North has been systematically sidelined for decades despite making substantial contributions to the state's development and progress.

The northern zone has not produced a state governor for over four decades, with the last such occurrence being during the tenure of the late Abubakar Tatari Ali, who served between 1979 and 1983 before the military coup that ended Nigeria's Second Republic interrupted democratic governance. Despite the push for power rotation to the north, Bauchi South maintains a significant structural advantage in terms of electoral strength, controlling approximately 63 percent of the total votes cast across the state.

This substantial numerical advantage continues to position southern candidates as formidable contenders regardless of zoning arguments. Among the leading aspirants is Yusuf Tuggar, who is widely seen as the primary beneficiary of the northern zone's push for political power shift. Tuggar possesses strong connections at the federal level and brings considerable diplomatic experience from his previous roles, factors that political analysts believe enhance his candidacy.

However, experts also note that he may be constrained by relatively weak grassroots political structures and organizational networks at the community level, which could limit his ability to mobilize votes effectively during the primary election. Another strong contender is Bala Wunti, who hails from Bauchi South and is strategically building support through various social investment initiatives.

Wunti has been active in providing scholarships to students, implementing youth empowerment programmes and engaging in philanthropic activities that enhance his public visibility and goodwill. Supporters view him as a capable technocrat with innovative ideas for state development, though he is still in the process of consolidating strong and reliable political structures across the state. The third major frontrunner is former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, also from Bauchi South.

Abubakar administered the state between 2015 and 2019 and continues to enjoy substantial support from political allies and individuals who benefited from initiatives during his administration. His previous executive experience at the state level represents a significant advantage, and he is reportedly backed by influential stakeholders including the current Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and former Governor Isa Yuguda.

The remaining contestants in the race include Dr Nura Manu Soro, who represents Bauchi Central and stands as the sole candidate from that zone, Alhaji Kabiru Baba Maji, Baba Abubakar Sulaiman, and Yakubu Abdullahi, commonly known as Sarkin Shanu Bauchi. Political observers and analysts consistently assess these four candidates as having weaker public visibility and less developed political infrastructure compared to the three frontrunners.

Dr Nura Manu Soro is anticipated to face considerable challenges in the primary process due to his limited organizational structures across the state. Alhaji Kabiru Baba Maji, a retired General Manager of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund, is not regarded as a frontline competitor despite his background in public service management.

Similarly, Baba Abubakar Sulaiman, who previously served as Minority Leader in the Bauchi State House of Assembly and currently holds the position of Special Assistant to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Ali Pate, has not emerged as a major force in the race. Yakubu Abdullahi, a former Commissioner for Commerce who also previously directed the State Urban Renewal and Employment Programme, rounds out the candidate list but has demonstrated limited capacity to build statewide political reach and recognition.

The primary election has already sparked significant debate and controversy within APC circles, with divisions emerging over the selection process itself. Several aspirants have rejected proposals for consensus arrangements, instead insisting on direct primary elections that would allow all party members to vote directly.

These candidates argue that direct primaries represent the most transparent and fair method for selecting the party's gubernatorial nominee, ensuring that the choice reflects the genuine preferences of the broader party membership rather than backroom negotiations among elite actors. Additionally, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, who was earlier considered a potential candidate, has chosen to withdraw from the gubernatorial race.

His decision was based on his claims of alleged irregularities and procedural improprieties in how the APC conducted its primary process, raising concerns about the legitimacy and fairness of the selection mechanism





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