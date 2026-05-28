Seun Ogunsakin Triumphs in Roland Garros Qualifying, Defeats French Opponent in Straight Sets

Nigerian tennis prodigy Seun Ogunsakin secured a decisive straight-sets victory over France's Lenny Couturier in the boys' singles qualifying at Roland Garros, advancing closer to the main draw and continuing his impressive rise on the international junior circuit.

Nigeria 's rising tennis star, Seun Ogunsakin , marked his Roland Garros debut with a victory over France's Lenny Couturier in the boys' singles qualifying event on Thursday.

He won the match 6-2, 6-4, showcasing composure and resilience throughout the contest, which lasted about one hour and 30 minutes. The Nigerian stayed aggressive from the baseline and took control in the first set to gain the advantage over the French youngster. The second set proved more competitive as Couturier attempted to force his way back into the match in front of the home crowd.

However, Ogunsakin maintained his intensity and responded strongly under pressure, matching his opponent point for point in several long rallies. With Couturier pushing hard in the closing stages, the Nigerian produced crucial winners and held his nerve during decisive service games before eventually sealing the second set 6-4 to complete the victory and move closer to a place in the main draw.

The result marks another significant step in Ogunsakin's development on the international junior circuit as he continues to establish himself among Africa's promising tennis talents on one of the sport's biggest stages. His recent success includes winning the ITF J200 Africa Regional Championship in Cairo, Egypt, where he defeated Botswana's Ntungamili Raguin in the final to secure one of the biggest titles of his young career.

Before travelling to France, he competed at the J300 Charleroi event in Belgium, where he upset third seed Kanta Watanabe to reach the quarter-finals





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seun Ogunsakin Roland Garros Tennis Junior Tournament Nigeria Lenny Couturier ITF African Tennis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sinner extends winning streak to 30 with French Open victory; Sabalenka also advancesJannik Sinner, now on a 30-match winning streak after winning all three clay-court Masters 1000 events, dominated French wildcard Clement Tabur in straight sets. Aryna Sabalenka also began her French Open campaign with a win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. With Carlos Alcaraz absent, Sinner is the clear favourite for the men's title.

Read more »

Plateau Governor's Adviser Selected for French Future Leaders ProgrammeWilson Manji, chief technical adviser to Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has been chosen as Nigeria's sole representative for the 2026 French government's Future Leaders Invitation Programme (PIPA), boosting the state's international profile and development partnerships.

Read more »

Timi Frank Blasts President Faye for Betraying Senegalese People, Calls for African Leaders to Resist French ColonialismFormer Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank has blasted President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for betraying the trust of the Senegalese people. Frank made this known in a statement on Friday amid controversy that trailed Senegal's newly elected Speaker Ousmane Sonko. He called on Nigerian and African leaders to stop anti-people agreements with France, stating that such agreements are detrimental to the development of the continent.

Read more »

Atiku Wins ADC Presidential Ticket Amidst DisputeFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following a contentious direct primary election. The election was marked by allegations of voter disenfranchisement and rigging, with two other aspirants, Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, rejecting the results. The outcome sets the stage for the ADC to position itself as a major opposition force against the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election.

Read more »

Abia LP Sets May 30, 2026 for Simultaneous Governorship, Senatorial, House of Reps and State Assembly PrimariesThe Labour Party in Abia State has announced it will hold its governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly primary elections simultaneously on Saturday, May 30, 2026, across all 184 wards. The party's Publicity Secretary, Iroegbu Emenike, said this follows a directive from the national leadership to INEC. The LP assured members of adequate security, credibility, peace, and inclusivity in line with the Electoral Act and its constitution. The statement did not indicate if a presidential primary would be held.

Read more »

Europe Gripped by Unseasonal HeatwaveA heatwave has gripped Europe, with temperatures soaring to unseasonal highs in several countries. Italy's health ministry has declared a red heatwave alert for several cities, including Rome, Florence, Bologna, Brescia, and Turin. The heatwave has also affected the French Open tennis tournament, with spectators seeking shade from the sun as they watched the men's singles match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Read more »