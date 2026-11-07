Awogbenle to Lecture on Fuel Subsidy at UNILORIN Virtual Discourse

Development economist Seun Awogbenle will deliver a lecture on fuel subsidy removal versus restoration at the University of Ilorin's National Policy Discourse 2.0 on November 11, 2026. The event will examine the political and economic implications of the policy amid Nigeria's ongoing debate.

Development economist Seun Awogbenle will deliver a lecture on fuel subsidy removal and restoration at the University of Ilorin. The virtual National Policy Discourse 2.0 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The theme is Interrogating the political-economic substance of the debate on fuel subsidy removal versus restoration: Which should interest Nigerians? The discourse is organized by the Institute for Legislative Studies. Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, will serve as chief host. Dr Adebola Bakare, convener and Director of the Institute, said the event will bring together staff, doctoral and master's students, undergraduates, and members of the public.

Also read Nigeria States Fuel Spending Hits N45.04bn Amid Global Oil Price Surge

Speaker Selected For National Policy Discourse

Bakare said Awogbenle was selected based on his background in development economics and expertise in policy design and analysis. He also cited Awogbenle's decade-long public commentary on local and international platforms, including the BBC. Bakare said the National Policy Discourse was established as a platform for policy conversations on issues with significant implications for Nigerians. Bakare stated that Awogbenle's knowledge and demonstrated expertise on the subject would enrich the discourse.

He added that the session would leave participants with greater clarity on the technical and political dimensions of the issue. The event aims to examine the economic and political implications of fuel subsidy removal and the arguments for its restoration. Speaking ahead of the lecture, Awogbenle described fuel subsidy reform as one of Nigeria's most consequential policy decisions since the 1970s.

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He noted that the debate surrounding its implementation had continued to raise questions about the relationship between economic reforms and the hardship experienced by citizens. Awogbenle said the debate around the reform and its fallout has opened wider conversations on the reform and pain nexus. He also highlighted the precarious nature of public policy. He observed that more than three years after the reforms, Nigeria was yet to build a national consensus on the policy.

Economist Addresses Fuel Subsidy Debate

He argued that sustained public engagement was necessary to deepen understanding of the reforms and their broader economic implications. With only days left before the election, he said conversations like National Policy Discourse 2.0 could help provide a better understanding of the policy. Awogbenle said such conversations could get more people behind the broader reforms. He believes these reforms are necessary for the jobs, direct investments, businesses, and growth Nigeria needs.

He linked the reforms to long-term economic development despite short-term pain. The session will be chaired by Dr Ruth Abiola Adimula of the university's Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies. Bakare will serve as convener. The event will contribute to research and the body of knowledge on fuel subsidy reform and public policy.

The lecture will dissect arguments for removing the subsidy versus restoring it. It provides a structured environment for rigorous intellectual exchange. The engagement highlights the ongoing national conversation regarding energy pricing reforms and their implications for the Nigerian economy. The discourse serves as a vital platform for stakeholders to analyze government policy decisions and their long-term effects on societal welfare.