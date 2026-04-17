Serving Police Inspector Killed in Gun Duel After Armed Robbery Arrest in Niger State

A police inspector in Niger State, Nigeria, has died following a gun battle with police operatives after his arrest for alleged armed robbery. The officer was identified as Insp. Jido Ahmed of the 61 Police Mobile Force and was apprehended after a robbery incident at a filling station where a customer was shot.

A serving police inspector, identified as Jido Ahmed, attached to the 61 Police Mobile Force (61 PMF), has tragically lost his life following a fierce gun battle with his own colleagues. The incident occurred in Kontagora, Niger State , after Inspector Ahmed was apprehended as a suspect in an armed robbery operation.

The confrontation took place on April 15, 2026, around 2:40 pm, when two individuals, later identified as armed robbers, reportedly attacked a filling station situated behind the BCG Motor Park. Eyewitness accounts and police reports indicate that the assailants not only robbed a station attendant of their valuables but also callously shot a customer in the chest before attempting to abscond from the scene.

Swiftly responding to the distress call, operatives from the 'A' Division of the Kontagora Police Command initiated a pursuit of the fleeing suspects. The chase led to the Dadin-Kowa area, where a violent exchange of gunfire erupted between the police team and the armed robbers. During this intense shootout, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, was disarmed, and subsequently taken into custody. It was at this critical juncture that the arrested individual was revealed to be a serving police inspector, Inspector Jido Ahmed, a member of the local police force.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the official spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, confirmed the gravity of the situation. He elaborated that the injured Inspector Ahmed was initially transported to the General Hospital in Kontagora for immediate medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to the Police Clinic in Minna. Tragically, despite the efforts to save him, Inspector Ahmed was pronounced dead in the early hours of April 16, 2026.

The police command has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the armed robbery and the subsequent fatal confrontation. Authorities are actively working to apprehend the second suspect, who managed to escape amidst the chaos of the gun duel. This unfortunate event raises serious questions about internal security and the integrity of law enforcement officers, prompting a thorough review of operational protocols and personnel vetting procedures. The Niger State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety, emphasizing that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the truth behind this deeply regrettable incident. The community of Kontagora is in shock, grappling with the reality of a police officer being involved in such criminal activity and the tragic outcome that followed





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