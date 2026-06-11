Seriake Dickson Warns Peter Obi Supporters Against Attacking NDC Leadership Ahead of 2027 Elections

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Seriake Dickson, has urged supporters of presidential candidate Peter Obi to maintain respect for party leadership to ensure unity for the 2027 polls.

Seriake Dickson , the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , better known as the NDC, has issued a stern warning to those who claim to be loyal supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi .

In a detailed interview conducted on Wednesday, Dickson addressed a growing trend of hostility and public criticism directed toward the party's top officials. He pointed out a glaring contradiction in the behavior of some supporters who express unwavering loyalty to Peter Obi but simultaneously launch verbal attacks or insults against the very leadership that provides the political framework for Obi's aspirations.

Dickson described this dichotomy as 'nonsensical', arguing that it is impossible to genuinely support a candidate while disparaging the organizational structure that champions that candidate's cause. He emphasized that the leadership of the NDC is not an obstacle but rather the engine driving the political machinery required to win a national election.

By attacking the leadership, Dickson suggests that supporters are inadvertently undermining the very platform they wish to see succeed at the polls, creating unnecessary friction within the party ranks at a time when stability is most needed. Moving further into the strategic positioning of the party, Dickson stressed that the NDC has meticulously built a political structure designed to propel Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, toward victory in the 2027 general elections.

He pushed back against narratives suggesting that the NDC only gains relevance or visibility because of the presence of high-profile individuals like Obi and Kwankwaso. According to the party leader, the NDC has a long history of attracting prominent political figures from various regions across Nigeria, long before the current alliance was formalized.

He highlighted the importance of a grassroots network and a formalized party structure, asserting that while individual popularity is a powerful tool, it must be paired with an organized political vehicle to be effective in the complex environment of Nigerian politics. Dickson argued that the party remains an open and inclusive space for all who share their vision for the country, and its continued growth is a testament to its inherent value rather than a result of opportunistic associations.

He believes that the party's capacity to organize and mobilize is what will ultimately differentiate their campaign from those that rely solely on personality cults. As the party looks toward the future, Dickson reiterated that the NDC has officially positioned Peter Obi as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 cycle, referring to him as a 'cherished member' whose vision aligns with the party's goals.

He made it clear that the path to the presidency requires a unified front, where all stakeholders, from the grassroots supporters to the top executives, work in harmony. The call for respect toward the party leadership is not merely about personal ego, Dickson argued, but about maintaining the discipline and cohesion necessary to navigate the challenges of a national campaign. He urged supporters to channel their energy into positive mobilization and constructive engagement rather than internal strife.

By fostering an environment of mutual respect and unity, the NDC believes it can create a formidable force capable of reshaping the political landscape. Dickson concluded by reminding the party faithful that the journey to 2027 is a marathon, and any internal fractures created by unnecessary attacks on the leadership could provide an opening for political opponents to exploit, thereby jeopardizing the ultimate goal of seeing Peter Obi in the presidency.

The success of the mission, he noted, depends entirely on the ability of the supporters to respect the hierarchy that sustains their candidate's platform





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