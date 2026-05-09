Seriake Dickson Affirms NDC Unity and Legal Status Ahead of 2027 Elections

Former Bayelsa Governor Seriake Dickson declares the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fully registered and free of legal disputes, challenging claims of internal division and registration flaws as the party prepares for the 2027 polls.

During the maiden national convention of the National Democratic Congress, held at the Angeles Event Centre and Mall in Abuja, the former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson , delivered a resounding declaration regarding the legal standing and organizational integrity of the party.

He asserted that there is currently no pending litigation or appeal case challenging the registration of the party, emphasizing that the organization is legally recognized and fully united as it prepares for the 2027 general elections. Mr. Dickson maintained that the party has successfully navigated the complex legal and political hurdles that previously surrounded its formation, and it is now focused on establishing a formidable national opposition platform.

He explicitly stated that there are no internal factions and that all members possess the freedom to participate in all elective positions for the upcoming 2027 polls without any hindrances or restrictions. This announcement was intended to dispel rumors of instability and to reassure party loyalists of the NDC's viability as a political entity. Addressing the gathering of party members and supporters, Mr. Dickson touched upon the broader struggles of opposition politics within the Nigerian democratic framework.

He alleged that certain actions taken against the party during its initial formation and registration phases constituted a direct infraction of the constitutional rights of Nigerians, specifically the right to freedom of association. The Senator representing Bayelsa West accused various political actors and institutional bodies of attempting to weaken the strength of opposition politics through tactics of intimidation and undue restrictions.

He argued that the current political climate has created a challenging environment for alternative political parties to thrive and gain traction. Despite these systemic obstacles, he noted that the party eventually secured its registration after the Independent National Electoral Commission complied with a judicial decision, leading to the formal issuance of the registration certificate in February of this year.

He urged all relevant democratic institutions to ensure a level playing field and to provide fair, proper, and legal treatment to all political parties, regardless of their ideological affiliations or political leanings. Furthermore, Mr. Dickson elaborated on the foundational principles of the National Democratic Congress, stating that the party was built upon the pillars of national unity, inclusion, and active democratic participation.

He expressed a strong commitment to bridging the deep-seated regional and political divisions that have historically plagued the country. In a move described as a strategic breakthrough, he disclosed that the party had adopted a historic resolution regarding zoning, which he claimed was done strictly in the national interest and in alignment with the core principles of the NDC.

This resolution is seen as a critical step toward ensuring equitable representation and reducing ethnic or regional tensions within the party's leadership structure. By prioritizing a zoning arrangement, the NDC hopes to attract a diverse array of candidates and supporters from across the various geopolitical zones of Nigeria, thereby strengthening its appeal as a truly national party rather than a regional interest group.

However, the registration of the NDC has not been without controversy, as it has sparked a heated dispute with other political associations. The party emerged in February amid a wave of political realignments and growing dissatisfaction among opposition figures who were seeking a viable alternative ahead of the 2027 cycle. This rise has been met with resistance from Umar Ardo, a prominent promoter of the All Democratic Alliance, who has vowed to challenge the NDC's registration in court.

Mr. Ardo argues that the process by which the NDC was recognized by the electoral commission was flawed and lacked transparency. The tension stems from the fact that the All Democratic Alliance is one of 171 political associations that applied for registration, yet the commission announced that only two associations met the requirements. While the Democratic Leadership Alliance was registered via standard conditions, the NDC was recognized following a court order.

Mr. Ardo rejects this justification, claiming that the NDC bypassed the regular screening and application procedures required for all other hopeful parties, thereby creating an unfair advantage through judicial intervention rather than administrative compliance





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