Seraphic Homes Foundation Opens Nigeria's First Free Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State

The Seraphic Homes Foundation, established by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, inaugurated a free psychiatric hospital and home for the elderly in Anambra State. The N600 million facility will provide comprehensive, free psychiatric care. Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, pledged support for the initiative, highlighting the hospital's significance in improving mental healthcare access and the Foundation's vision for a society that embraces those with mental illness.

On September 20, 2025, the Seraphic Homes Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, unveiled the first free Psychiatric Hospital and Home for the Elderly in Anambra State . The facility, a project valued at N600 million, was officially inaugurated by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in the Aguleri community, located within the Anambra East Local Government Area.

This significant undertaking is designed to offer completely free psychiatric care to individuals grappling with mental illnesses, underscoring the foundation's commitment to providing essential healthcare services to those in need. This initiative follows closely on the heels of Evangelist Ebuka's prior endeavor, the establishment of a large-scale Orphanage and Old People’s Home in Mgbirichi, Owerri, Imo State, which was completed merely five months prior, demonstrating the foundation's rapid expansion and unwavering dedication to addressing critical social needs within the region. The opening of this facility signifies a crucial step towards improving mental healthcare accessibility in Nigeria.\Evangelist Ebuka elucidated the comprehensive care model that will be implemented at the Anambra facility. This model encompasses a holistic approach, providing patients with complete services. These services will include detailed diagnosis, specialized treatment, essential medication, rehabilitative programs, comfortable accommodation, and ongoing welfare support. Crucially, all these services will be provided without any financial burden on the patients or their families, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to vital mental health care. The evangelist emphasized that this project was rooted in his childhood vision, a deeply ingrained desire to positively impact lives across the entire country. He outlined his immediate operational plan, which includes the full commencement of the hospital's operations within the following month. A fleet of four dedicated vehicles will be deployed across Anambra State, specifically tasked with locating and transporting individuals experiencing mental health challenges to the hospital, thereby facilitating their access to the care they desperately need. He further drew a comparison between the situation in Nigeria and the practices in the developed world, where mental illness is treated with more care and those suffering are not left wandering in the streets. He stated that upon completing this project along with the Orphanage and Elderly People’s Home in Mgbirichi, near Owerri, Imo State, the foundation's efforts would then focus on expanding its reach to Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Rivers, and other parts of the country, signifying a commitment to tackling social challenges on a nationwide scale.\Governor Soludo, during his speech, expressed his sincere commendation for the initiative, underscoring the Anambra State government's unwavering support for the project. In direct response to the foundation's specific requests, the governor pledged to facilitate the construction of a dedicated road network leading to the hospital, thereby improving accessibility and enhancing its integration within the local community. Furthermore, Governor Soludo also committed to connecting the facility to the national electricity grid, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply to support its operations and enhance the delivery of medical services. Recognizing the financial implications of offering free medical services, the governor also indicated that the state government would provide substantial financial support to the hospital, ensuring its long-term sustainability and the continued provision of essential mental health care. Seraphic Homes Foundation proudly announced that this psychiatric hospital is the first of its kind in Nigeria to offer services without any cost, marking a significant milestone in the nation's healthcare and social support systems. The foundation emphasized that the grand opening of this facility is a starting point of a new chapter in the country's healthcare and social support system where love, faith, and compassion complement medical science to transform lives. Evangelist Ebuka clarified that the overall vision of the project is to create a society that embraces people with mental illness, offering them treatment, and resources to live a meaningful life





