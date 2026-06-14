SERAP Sues NNPCL Over Alleged ₦5.9 Billion Rebranding Expenditure

SERAP has filed a lawsuit against NNPCL for failing to account for ₦5.9 billion reportedly spent on rebranding from NNPC to NNPCL, demanding transparency and accountability.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP ) has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL ) over its failure to account for approximately ₦5.9 billion reportedly spent on the incorporation, transition, and rebranding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into NNPCL .

The suit, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1248/2026, was filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja. According to SERAP, the NNPC paid ₦2.9 billion for incorporation expenses from petroleum product proceeds, while the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) also charged ₦2.9 billion to crude oil revenue for the same purpose, bringing the total to ₦5.9 billion.

SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to compel NNPCL to provide a comprehensive reconciliation statement detailing the specific financial transactions, including the identities of contractors involved and how the funds were utilized. Additionally, SERAP demands disclosure of the names and official positions of government officials who authorized and approved the release and expenditure, and clarification on whether the expenditure complied with applicable procurement laws and due-process requirements.

SERAP argues that there is a legitimate public interest in the disclosure of these details, as NNPCL has a legal responsibility to explain whether the ₦5.9 billion expenditure represents value for money and constitutes lawful spending of public funds. The organization emphasizes that full transparency and accountability are required regarding the reported expenditure, and Nigerians have the right to know who approved it, who received the funds, the nature of the services rendered, and whether due process and procurement requirements were strictly followed.

SERAP further contends that disclosure of the identities of officials involved and the processes followed would enable the public to assess whether the expenditure was properly authorized and represented value for money. Given the size of the reported expenditure and the importance of transparency in the management of public resources within the petroleum sector, SERAP stresses the urgent need for a prompt, thorough, and transparent disclosure of the details surrounding the spending.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of SERAP by lawyers Oluwakemi Agunbiade, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, argues that the alleged spending suggests a grave violation of public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999, national anticorruption laws, and the country's international anticorruption obligations. It states that the failure to account for the spending on rebranding reflects a failure of NNPCL accountability more generally and is directly linked to the institution's continuing failure to uphold transparency and accountability principles.

The refusal or failure of NNPCL to provide a detailed account of the expenditure undermines the right of access to information concerning the management of public resources. The suit also references that the Senate Committee on Public Accounts reportedly raised serious concerns regarding the expenditure, describing it as incorporation and transition expenses incurred during the transformation of NNPC into NNPCL. The Committee described the spending as questionable, highlighting the need for proper scrutiny.

SERAP's legal action underscores the ongoing demand for accountability in Nigeria's state-owned enterprises and the petroleum sector, seeking to ensure that public funds are managed with transparency and integrity





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