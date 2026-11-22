SERAP files suit at Federal High Court alleging INEC used AI photos in voter register, demanding NDPC investigate data protection violations ahead of 2027 elections.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP) has initiated legal proceedings against the National Data Protection Commission ( NDPC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC). The lawsuit addresses the alleged manipulation of the preliminary Register of Voters through artificial intelligence-generated photographs and systemic failures in data protection. This legal action is driven by urgent concerns regarding the integrity of electoral records and the security of personal information held by state institutions.

Legal Challenge to Electoral Integrity and Data Security

SERAP seeks a court order compelling the NDPC to conduct an independent investigation into these allegations. The foundation argues that the use of AI-generated images undermines the reliability of the voter register. This case highlights the intersection of technology, electoral law, and civil rights in Nigeria's political landscape. The filing asserts that such manipulations pose a direct threat to the democratic process and the privacy rights of Nigerian citizens.

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INEC Discloses Suspicious Records on November First

The lawsuit references specific disclosures made by INEC regarding the quality of its voter registration data. On 1 November 2026, INEC acknowledged that its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) flagged 268 records for further review. These flagged entries included instances where individuals allegedly exploited official registration credentials to create fraudulent profiles. The admission of these questionable records served as the primary trigger for SERAP's legal intervention, prompting demands for a thorough forensic examination.

Statutory Powers of the National Data Protection Commission

SERAP is demanding that the NDPC exercise its enforcement powers under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. The organization seeks a mandate for the commission to obtain and examine electronic data held by INEC. This includes reviewing records to determine if the act was violated through the unlawful processing of personal data. The suit argues that the NDPC must issue corrective orders, impose fines, and facilitate compensation for any voters affected by these data breaches.

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Federal High Court Case Details and Legal Representatives

The case, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/2863/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja. SERAP is represented by lawyers Oluwakemi Agunbiade, Kehinde Oyewumi, Andrew Nwankwo, and Valentina Adegoke. Their legal arguments emphasize that the security of the voters register is fundamental to the public right to participate in affairs. They contend that Nigerians should not face risks of their personal information being altered without proper safeguards or accountability mechanisms.

Implications for the 2027 General Elections

These legal developments occur against the backdrop of preparations for the 2027 general elections in Nigeria. SERAP argues that the current irregularities raise serious concerns about the security and integrity of the electoral process. The organization calls for an immediate and reasoned determination by the NDPC to prevent a recurrence of such practices. The outcome of this suit could set a significant precedent for how electoral data is protected and managed in future Nigerian elections.