SERAP Sues Federal Government at ECOWAS Court Over N78.8bn Social Protection Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit at the ECOWAS Court, demanding accountability for N78.8bn in social protection funds and citing audit findings of financial mismanagement.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has initiated legal proceedings against the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, accusing the administration of failing to properly account for more than N78.8bn allocated to cash-transfer and social protection programmes.

These funds were specifically designated for vulnerable Nigerians, yet the organization asserts that significant financial irregularities and a lack of transparent accounting mechanisms have jeopardized the intended benefits for millions of households across the nation.

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Legal Action at ECOWAS Court

Marked as suit ECW/CCJ/APP/42/26, the legal action seeks a judicial order compelling the Nigerian government to formally account for the questioned expenditure and to initiate a thorough investigation into the alleged financial irregularities identified in official audits. The organization is further requesting that the court mandate the recovery of any public funds that are determined to have been improperly spent or mismanaged during the disbursement process.

Additionally, the lawsuit demands the establishment of robust accountability mechanisms governing these social protection programmes to prevent future occurrences of financial mismanagement. The organization is asking the regional court to compel the government to verify whether the money reached the intended beneficiaries and to take appropriate measures to ensure that eligible households are not deprived of assistance due to inadequate controls.

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Audit Findings and Financial Discrepancies

The legal action is predicated on specific findings contained within the Auditor-General for the Federation's 2024 Annual Report, which was officially published on August 7, 2026. This report identified significant financial management deficiencies involving the National Cash Transfer Office and the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office, two key federal institutions responsible for administering these critical welfare programmes.

According to the audit findings cited in the application, the questioned transactions and questionable financial management practices occurred over a two-year period between January 2023 and December 2024. These discrepancies involved several federal institutions that are charged with the responsibility of ensuring that public resources are utilized effectively for their intended social purposes.

Impact on Millions of Beneficiaries

The organization highlighted that these programmes reportedly cover more than 3.2 million households across 35 states, a scale of operation that gives the case significant human rights implications. The legal action argues that the government's responsibility extends beyond merely establishing welfare programmes and allocating funds to ensuring that resources are properly managed and delivered to the people for whom they were intended.

One of the major concerns raised in the application relates to approximately N33.751bn that was reportedly transferred in 2023 to 3,295,207 households across 35 states. According to the Auditor-General's findings, adequate records were not produced to authenticate these payments and reconcile them with the relevant beneficiary records, raising serious questions about the transparency of the disbursement.

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Demands for Transparency and Verification

Another major item in the audit report concerns approximately N36.744bn in payments that were reportedly made without the required prepayment audits. Prepayment audits are essential financial control mechanisms designed to establish whether proposed payments comply with applicable financial regulations before public funds are released, and their absence raises questions about the safeguards observed.

The organization is asking the ECOWAS Court to determine whether Nigeria has fulfilled its obligations under regional and international human rights instruments, particularly those protecting the right to social security, an adequate standard of living, and economic and social development. The suit does not seek to establish criminal guilt based solely on audit queries but aims to examine whether the government adequately safeguarded the funds and investigated the identified deficiencies.