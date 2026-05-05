SERAP Ordered to Pay N100 Million to DSS Operatives for Defamation

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ordered SERAP to pay N100 million in damages to two DSS operatives for defamatory publications alleging unlawful invasion and harassment. The court also mandated public apologies and litigation costs.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has delivered a significant ruling in a defamation suit brought by two Department of State Services ( DSS ) operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP ).

Justice Yusuf Halilu ordered SERAP to pay N100 million in damages to the DSS operatives for what the court deemed unjust defamation stemming from publications made by the organization. These publications alleged that the DSS operatives unlawfully invaded SERAP’s Abuja office, harassed its staff, and acted with sinister motives in September 2024. The court found SERAP liable for these claims, stating that the publication lacked truthfulness and was particularly inappropriate given SERAP’s stated mission of promoting transparency and accountability.

In addition to the substantial monetary damages, the court mandated SERAP to issue public apologies to John and Ogundele. These apologies must be published in two national newspapers, broadcast on two television stations, and prominently displayed on SERAP’s website.

Furthermore, SERAP is required to pay N1 million as the cost of litigation to the DSS operatives, along with a 10 percent post-judgment interest annually on the total judgment sum until the full amount is paid. The case, marked CV/4547/2024, originated from SERAP’s claims, published on its website and Twitter handle, that the two DSS operatives unlawfully occupied its office.

The DSS, represented by counsel Oluwagbemileke Samuel Kehinde, successfully argued that while the operatives’ names weren’t explicitly mentioned, substantial evidence demonstrated they were the individuals referenced in the defamatory publication. Kehinde emphasized that all elements of defamation were clearly established, and the publication directly implicated the two DSS officials.

SERAP, represented by Victoria Bassey of Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, law firm, and Oluwatosin Adefioye, argued that the claimants failed to prove they were specifically identified in the alleged defamatory materials, asserting that SERAP only referred to ‘DSS officials’ generally. They also raised a legal point regarding the formal existence of the ‘Department of State Services,’ suggesting that only the National Security Agency is legally recognized.

However, the court rejected these arguments, finding SERAP’s publication damaging to the reputations of John and Ogundele. The DSS, in its statement of claim, clarified that the visit to SERAP’s office on September 9, 2024, was a routine engagement to establish a relationship with the organization’s new leadership, involving a friendly visit and an invitation for a familiarization meeting.

The DSS operatives stated that their interaction with a SERAP representative, Ruth, was recorded and that Ruth had promised to inform SERAP’s management about the visit. Shortly after this visit, SERAP posted on its X (Twitter) handle alleging the unlawful occupation of its office by DSS officers, prompting the defamation suit





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