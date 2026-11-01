SERAP Demands NDPC Probe INEC Voter Data Irregularities

SERAP urges President Tinubu to direct the NDPC to investigate suspected AI-generated photos and data manipulation in INEC's preliminary voter register ahead of 2027 elections.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has issued a formal demand for an independent investigation into suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs and alleged manipulation of personal data within the Independent National Electoral Commission's preliminary Register of Voters. This urgent call to action targets the integrity of the electoral database ahead of the scheduled 2027 general elections in Nigeria. The organization specifically urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji, to lead this critical inquiry.

Legal Mandate For Data Protection Investigation

In an open letter dated October 31, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the civil society group warned that reported manipulation of voter registration records could severely undermine the electoral register's integrity. They argued that such actions would compromise Nigerians' personal data and expose eligible voters to wrongful exclusion from the democratic process. The organization stressed that having official access credentials does not automatically make every subsequent action lawful, particularly when those actions involve unauthorized alterations to sensitive information.

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INEC Acknowledges Suspicious Registration Records

The call follows the Independent National Electoral Commission's acknowledgment on October 27 regarding concerns about suspected AI-generated photographs in the preliminary register published on its website. The commission stated it identified questionable registration records during the nationwide display of the preliminary register from October 9 to 15, 2026, and flagged some for further examination. INEC explained that the online register did not reflect all ongoing data-cleaning activities and maintained that the preliminary register was not the final certified version.

Forensic Examination Of Voter Database Systems

SERAP argued that the commission's internal review was insufficient and insisted that the Nigeria Data Protection Commission must independently investigate the allegations under its statutory data-protection mandate. The civil society organization urged the commission to conduct a forensic examination of the voter-registration database and related systems to establish the nature and extent of the irregularities. They called for details on the number and geographical distribution of affected records, as well as when and how they were created or altered.

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Breach Of Data Protection Act And Constitution

The organization cited Sections 24 and 39 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, stating that personal data controllers must ensure the accuracy, integrity and security of information in their custody. They also referenced Section 65, which defines a personal data breach as including a security breach resulting in unlawful alteration, loss, disclosure or access to personal data. Furthermore, Section 40 requires data controllers to notify the commission within seventy-two hours of becoming aware of a breach likely to pose risks to individuals' rights and freedoms.

Constitutional Rights And Public Confidence

SERAP said the alleged irregularities raised concerns beyond data protection, particularly about constitutional rights to privacy and political participation. They cited Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees the right to privacy, as well as Article 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. These legal frameworks protect citizens' rights to participate in public affairs and vote in genuine elections without interference.

Final Certification Timeline And Accountability

The commission had further explained that verification, adjudication and data-cleaning exercises would be completed before the final Register of Voters is certified on December 15, 2026. However, SERAP warned that any compromise of the voter-registration database could erode public confidence in the electoral process and affect eligible Nigerians' ability to exercise their democratic rights. The organization therefore urged the data protection body to publish its findings and recommendations, subject to lawful protections, and ensure that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing is held accountable.