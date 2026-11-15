SERAP Gives INEC Seven Days to Prosecute Electoral Violence Suspects

SERAP has given INEC seven days to obtain police case files and prosecute suspects linked to electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections. The group threatened legal action if the commission fails to act.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has given the Independent National Electoral Commission seven days to obtain police case files and prosecute suspects linked to reported incidents of electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation made the demand in a letter dated November 14, 2026, addressed to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. SERAP urged Amupitan to direct the commission's legal officers or legal practitioners appointed by the Commission to promptly review investigation files and prosecute suspects where available evidence establishes offences under the Electoral Act 2026.

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Demanding Police Action And Fines

It also asked INEC to press the police to conclude investigations into other reported attacks, identify and arrest suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and forward relevant evidence for prosecution. The organisation further called on the commission to invoke its powers under Section 83 of the Electoral Act 2026 to demand explanations from political parties suspected of encouraging prohibited conduct and impose prescribed fines where parties fail to comply with lawful directives.

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SERAP said its demand followed reports of several incidents of electoral and political violence since campaigns for the 2027 elections commenced on August 19, 2026. It cited attacks on political convoys, party meetings and campaign activities in several states, including the reported obstruction of the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benue State on September 8.

Other incidents listed included attacks on an NDC ward meeting and a Peoples Democratic Party rally in Enugu State on September 12, and the attack on the convoy of ADC senatorial candidate Herberta Okonofua in Edo State on October 6. SERAP also cited attacks on NDC supporters during the campaign activities of governorship candidate Chinyeaka Ohaa in Enugu State on October 10, which reportedly led to the death of a supporter, and an attack on supporters of Accord governorship candidate Oriyomi Hamzat during a procession in Ibadan on October 14, which reportedly left one person dead.

Violent Attacks On Political Convoy

Another incident was an attack on the convoy of NDC candidate Rollins Offia-Nwali in Ebonyi State on October 22, which allegedly killed one person and injured three others. Other incidents listed included the attack on African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and his team in Ado-Ekiti on October 30, and the attack on Obi's convoy in Calabar on November 4.

It further listed the disruption of an NDC political procession in Asaba on November 7, which reportedly left one person dead and five injured, and an attack on an NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, on November 12, during which journalist Samuel Adebanjo was reportedly assaulted and his equipment seized. SERAP said arrests without prosecution were insufficient to ensure accountability and deter further attacks, warning that failure to prosecute suspected perpetrators could deepen impunity and undermine citizens' participation in the electoral process.

It argued that Sections 96, 97 and 120 of the Electoral Act 2026 prohibit various forms of political violence, intimidation and disorderly conduct, while Section 148(2) empowers INEC legal officers or lawyers appointed by the commission to prosecute electoral offences. SERAP said INEC must work with the Police and other investigative authorities to ensure that persons suspected of electoral offences are prosecuted where the available evidence supports charges.

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Hostile Environment For Candidates

It added that the police and other law enforcement agencies had primary responsibility for investigations, arrests and evidence gathering, but this should not prevent INEC from obtaining case files and initiating prosecutions where sufficient evidence exists. The group said the frequency of attacks has created a hostile environment for candidates and their supporters trying to engage with voters. The violence has reportedly resulted in deaths, injuries, significant destruction of property and subsequent arrests.

SERAP maintained that prosecuting electoral offences is crucial to prevent the normalisation of electoral and political violence in the country. It said effective enforcement of the law was necessary to protect political participants and ensure peaceful, free and credible elections in 2027. In the letter, SERAP said the prosecution of electoral offences is essential not only to punish individual offenders but also to deter future violations and prevent the normalisation of electoral and political violence.

It added that INEC has a clear statutory responsibility to prosecute electoral offences and ensure that those responsible are held to account, regardless of their political affiliations or positions. SERAP said effective prosecutions would send a clear message that no individual, political party, candidate or group is above the law.

Warning Of Legal Action

The organisation warned that it would take legal action to compel INEC to discharge its statutory responsibilities if the commission failed to act within seven days of receiving or the publication of the letter. The letter read: We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and or publication of this letter.

If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and INEC to discharge your statutory responsibilities in the public interest.