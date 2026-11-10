SERAP Calls for Release of Journalist Daniel Ojukwu Remanded in Kuje Prison

SERAP urges Bola Tinubu and Lateef Fagbemi to free FIJ reporter Daniel Ojukwu, remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, known as SERAP, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to secure the immediate release of Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter for the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ). Ojukwu was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on Tuesday. The organisation made its demands in a statement posted on its X account on the same day.

SERAP also urged the Federal Government to end the prosecution of Ojukwu and FIJ founder Fisayo Soyombo over investigative reports on the alleged expenditure of public funds by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals. The organisation described Ojukwu's detention as a threat to journalists who report on alleged corruption and the management of public funds.

Also read Court remands FIJ journalist Daniel Ojukwu in Kuje prison until December 1, 2026 over cyberstalking charges

How the Federal High Court Remanded Daniel Ojukwu

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja remanded Ojukwu until December 1, 2026, the date on which his bail application is scheduled to be heard. Ojukwu had pleaded not guilty to a 12-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime offences, including cyberstalking.

The charge, dated December 19, 2024, is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/486/2024. Former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun is listed as the complainant, while Ojukwu and Soyombo are the defendants. According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleged that the two journalists conspired to commit cyberstalking and transmitted reports on the FIJ website that placed former presidential aide Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

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One count refers specifically to an FIJ investigation published on November 7, 2023, titled 'Special Report: 2 Weeks Before End of Buhari's Tenure, Special Assistant, Adefulire Paid a Restaurant N17.1m to Build Classrooms in Lagos. A Lot Was Amiss.'

Court Rulings on Soyombo and Ojukwu's Bail

The court refused the prosecution's request for a bench warrant against Soyombo, who the prosecution said was at large. Justice Abdulmalik rejected the request because the second defendant had not previously been brought before the court.

After Ojukwu pleaded not guilty, the prosecution asked that he be remanded. His lawyers drew the court's attention to a pending bail application and asked that he be allowed to continue on his administrative bail, arguing that he had not breached its conditions. The judge declined that request, noting that the charge had been served on Ojukwu long before the bail application was filed on Monday. The court then adjourned the hearing of the application until December 1.

SERAP said the prosecution arose from FIJ reports published in 2023 and January 2024. Those reports raised questions about payments of N147.1m and N47.5m for classroom construction projects, as well as the reported failure of solar panels installed at some of the projects shortly after their completion.

SERAP Warns Against Criminal Prosecution of Journalists

SERAP argued that public officials must answer questions about spending decisions. The organisation said that matters of legitimate public interest should face scrutiny, and that the proper response to investigative reporting on public expenditure is to provide explanations, disclose relevant records and investigate any wrongdoing, rather than prosecute journalists.

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SERAP also expressed concern that Ojukwu's latest detention followed his arrest and detention for 10 days in May 2024 over reporting on the same public official and alleged expenditure. The organisation warned that his continued prosecution risks deterring journalists from investigating corruption for fear of arrest, detention and imprisonment.

The organisation urged the authorities to respect freedom of expression and media freedom under Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It also cited the United Nations Human Rights Committee's General Comment No. 34, which cautions against using defamation laws to suppress freedom of expression and supports truth and public interest as defences.

SERAP called on the government to stop using criminal defamation and cyberstalking charges to intimidate journalists performing their professional duties. The organisation told the government to stop using the Cybercrimes Act, criminal defamation laws and other repressive legislation to intimidate, harass and punish journalists, bloggers and critics for peacefully exercising their human rights.

Ojukwu's Arrest and the Next Court Date

Ojukwu's latest remand comes more than two years after operatives of the Nigeria Police Force's Intelligence Response Team arrested him on May 1, 2024. That arrest followed FIJ's reports on Orelope-Adefulire, who served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals.

The next scheduled step is the hearing of Ojukwu's bail application on December 1, 2026, before the Federal High Court in Abuja. Until that date, Ojukwu remains in the Kuje Correctional Centre under the court's remand order, while the prosecution of Ojukwu and Soyombo continues.