SERAP Appeals ₦100 Million Defamation Judgment, Alleges Legal Errors in FCT High Court Ruling

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lodged an appeal against a ₦100 million defamation judgment by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a case filed by two DSS officials. SERAP argues that the ruling is flawed, relying on legally defective evidence and improperly defined legal interpretations of defamation. The organization seeks a complete overturn of the lower court's decision, citing issues with jurisdiction, witness credibility, and the submission of uncorroborated testimony.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed an appeal against a May 5 judgment by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a defamation case brought by two officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele.

Justice Yusuf Halilu had ruled in favor of the DSS officials, ordering SERAP and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, to pay ₦100 million in damages, issue public apologies, cover ₦1 million in litigation costs, and comply with a 10 percent annual post-judgment interest on the damages until full payment. On May 8, SERAP’s lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), submitted a notice of appeal, along with an application to stay the execution of the judgment pending the appeal's outcome.

In the appeal, SERAP argues that the lower court’s decision was flawed due to 'fundamental legal and evidential errors,' asserting that the judgment was perverse and invalid. The organization contends that the trial court relied on legally defective evidence, including a witness statement from the first respondent that was not sworn before a Commissioner for Oaths, which should have been disregarded. SERAP claims that this undermined the fairness of the adjudication process.

SERAP is seeking an order from the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court’s judgment and dismiss the entire case (CV/4547/2024) for lacking merit. The appeal's core arguments challenge the legal and procedural validity of the case, including the court’s jurisdiction and the application of defamation law.

According to SERAP, the lower court failed to apply the objective test required in defamation cases—relying instead on the subjective perceptions of DSS officials rather than how an ordinary member of the public might interpret the statements. The organization further asserts that the lawsuit was originally filed against a non-juristic person—SERAP itself—and that subsequent amendments were insufficient to correct this defect, rendering the legal proceedings null.

Additionally, the appeal highlights inconsistencies in witness testimony, including admissions that the respondents were not uniquely identifiable in the contested publications, as well as the acknowledgment by the DSS that the material in question pertained to the agency, not the individuals. The notice of appeal further criticizes the court’s reliance on evidence that was not properly sworn, noting that the first respondent admitted in cross-examination that her witness statement was not signed before a Commissioner for Oaths—as required by law.

SERAP argues that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent by allowing courts to proceed with cases lacking valid legal processes and defamation thresholds. The organization maintains that its appeal addresses fundamental issues of justice, due process, and fair trial standards under both Nigerian law and international norms.

The outcome of this appeal could have broader implications for defamation law and the accountability of public institutions, as SERAP seeks to uphold principles of free expression and the fair treatment of civil society organizations in legal disputes





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